- instructions after all apps purchased
- blasphmeme audience catering mechanic
- scrollers minigame: failures ends the minigame
- large email size for joinus
- improved clarity of pro vs. anti cult messaging in minigames
- managers auto assigned in mass appeal app
- cultivation points moved to the top
- offline bonus introduced to nexus + ux cleanup
- signal tuner ux improvements
- updated descriptions for app minigames and tap + hold buttons
- faithfeed simplification of UI
- text shadow fixes
0.9.0.2 - sweet clarity
