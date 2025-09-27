- instructions after all apps purchased

- blasphmeme audience catering mechanic

- scrollers minigame: failures ends the minigame

- large email size for joinus

- improved clarity of pro vs. anti cult messaging in minigames

- managers auto assigned in mass appeal app

- cultivation points moved to the top

- offline bonus introduced to nexus + ux cleanup

- signal tuner ux improvements

- updated descriptions for app minigames and tap + hold buttons

- faithfeed simplification of UI

- text shadow fixes