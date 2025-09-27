 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151301 Edited 27 September 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* QoL: Add key binding for rotate backward/counter-clockwise, default Shift+R
* Bugfix: crash on exit from map to main menu when control panels in use
* Performance: improve monorail component path finding algorithm
* Performance: improve crafting machine component update
* Performance: turn on multi-threaded belt updates

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
