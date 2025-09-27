 Skip to content
27 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Earth-boring beetle hole not launching players properly
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole to give less cooldowns to grabbed players
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (60 -> 50)
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole cooldown (35s -> 40s)
- Buffed Cyborg beetle by refreshing headbutt cooldown after shooting laser
- Fixed controllers not being able to open class selection menu
- Buffed Long-nosed Weevil vacuum wind up time (1s -> 0.75s)
- Fixed Long-nosed Weevil class description
- Fixed some profanity filter edge cases

