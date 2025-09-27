 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151203 Edited 27 September 2025 – 02:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a Clear and Battle Log Action Sequence Element.
  • Reworked the UX for Commands/Scripts.
  • Fixed an issue where comments cannot be read in Dark Mode.

