Summer is officially behind us! As we officially begin to shift towards hoodie weather, the Galaxy team has cooked up one banger of a patch, including a new Galaxy Pass captain, massive Shared Pool shakeup in preparation for Candylar later this month and a whole lot more! Let’s get into it…

Candylar Preorder Bundles

Candylar Preorder Bundles are now live! Pick one up today to unlock a new Candylar Captain when Candylar releases in late October (as well as a bunch of other goodies). Buy all 3 and get a bonus!

Preorder Bundle Captains:

Goat T

Candy Pandy

The Beanstalk

Check out all the details here.

Store Skin Rotation

On October 1st, we will have another rotation of Captain Alt Arts in our store! Check out what's rotating in this month:

And there is still time to pick up September's alt art skins before they leave:

Shared Pool Shakeup

In preparation for the release of Candylar, there are many changes coming to the shared pool of characters, treasures and spells. Let’s take a look at the fun new cards joining us:

Character Additions

Treasure Additions

Check out the patch notes on our website for the full card list and their effects!

Leaving Shared Pool

These cards have put in a lot of work during our Base Set and while they are departing the Shared Pool now, that does not mean they won’t return in the future. For now, fire the cannons and thank them for their service.

Baby Dragon

Gingerbread House

Forgotten Present

Billy Bones

Prince Charming

Santa Claus

Symmetree

Spoiled Prince

Punching Bag

Slash

Dash

Spoonful of Sugar

Frankenstein

G-man Champion of Eternity

Magnificent

Merlin

Sorcerer's Mop

Card changes

NEEDS A DESCRIPTION

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life changes

Questers no longer trigger when banked (e.g. Maverick and Icewing was triggering when you banked it but had Dragon Dice)

Associated cards are now shown on zoom. (like Dragon Claw, Jack, Andy, etc.)

This feature is a work in progress and will only show base stats for things that get buffs (like Jack) or dynamically added cards (like the treasure picked by Galahad). We will continue to improve this feature in future patches.

Tighten MMR range for matchmaking (we hope this change helps make for more balanced matchmaking and is something we will continue to monitor and improve).

Starter Deck Acquisition change

Purchased captains will now come with both their Starter deck PLUS a bonus Theme deck.

Free Captains will come with their full 12 card Starter deck

This will apply retroactively for Hannibal and in the late October patch we will have it apply to all old Base Set captains.

Spoilers

Candylar Spoiler Season is in full force! Catch up on what has already been spoiled by your favorite Galaxy content creators here!

Next Stop Candylar

Candylar is coming in a matter of weeks! Stay tuned to the website, Subreddit and Discord for up to date information as we get closer to release!