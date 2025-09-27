 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151089 Edited 27 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Directx11 support

  • Bloom enable/disable setting

  • Current race time displayed during the race

  • Labelled last race checkpoint “Finish”

  • Aim sensitivity multiplier settings for each zoom level (x1 x2 x4)

  • Sight settings for each zoom level (x1 x2 x4)

    • Size

    • Color

  • Crosshair settings

    • Static

    • Size

    • Length

Changes

  • The race starting barrier indicates the direction of the first checkpoint

  • Reduced shadow resolution on lower quality settings

Fixes

  • In infection the item upgrade sometimes was not given to the last 2 survivors

  • “Ready” vote required 1 extra vote

  • Unable to cancel ADS mid animation

  • Extremely low controller aim sensitivity (Introduced in v1.0.3 by the invert setting)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265641
