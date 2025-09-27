Additions
Directx11 support
Bloom enable/disable setting
Current race time displayed during the race
Labelled last race checkpoint “Finish”
Aim sensitivity multiplier settings for each zoom level (x1 x2 x4)
Sight settings for each zoom level (x1 x2 x4)
Size
Color
Crosshair settings
Static
Size
Length
Changes
The race starting barrier indicates the direction of the first checkpoint
Reduced shadow resolution on lower quality settings
Fixes
In infection the item upgrade sometimes was not given to the last 2 survivors
“Ready” vote required 1 extra vote
Unable to cancel ADS mid animation
Extremely low controller aim sensitivity (Introduced in v1.0.3 by the invert setting)
