
27 September 2025 Build 20150988 Edited 27 September 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to all who have contributed and shared their experience so far. It's really been a game changer- literally!

Changelog:

Technical:

  • Updated project to Godot 4.5- let me know if anything breaks, should offer a small performance boost!

  • Added launch options for OpenGL and D3D12 renderers in case you have issues with Vulkan on the latest AMD drivers. Only use if the game is unplayable.

  • Added option for separate aim sensitivity when using scope/iron sights

Bug fixes:

  • Ida will no longer score air shots for you.

  • Tweaked environment outline shader to be less aggressive when viewed from certain angles

  • Fixed unlock messages on Old Village

  • Fixed audio bug where changing volume in the options would cause the all audio to go mute

  • Cleaned up HUD icons for targets

Gameplay:

  • Changed ammo box behavior slightly - no longer an instant refill

  • Removed arbitrary slowdown when aiming irons while skiing

  • Removed head swivel feature, let me know if you actually used that (you didn't)

  • Time penalty is 0 when going fast (over 70 units per sec)

  • Time penalty increased to 30 points/sec otherwise

NOTE:

Your settings and progress will have to be reset to accommodate some of my changes - thankfully it'll be easy to unlock everything with the new scoring system- Chill out it's a beta test! :)

