Thank you to all who have contributed and shared their experience so far. It's really been a game changer- literally!



Changelog:

Technical:

Updated project to Godot 4.5- let me know if anything breaks, should offer a small performance boost!

Added launch options for OpenGL and D3D12 renderers in case you have issues with Vulkan on the latest AMD drivers. Only use if the game is unplayable.

Added option for separate aim sensitivity when using scope/iron sights

Bug fixes:

Ida will no longer score air shots for you.

Tweaked environment outline shader to be less aggressive when viewed from certain angles

Fixed unlock messages on Old Village

Fixed audio bug where changing volume in the options would cause the all audio to go mute

Cleaned up HUD icons for targets

Gameplay:

Changed ammo box behavior slightly - no longer an instant refill

Removed arbitrary slowdown when aiming irons while skiing

Removed head swivel feature, let me know if you actually used that (you didn't)

Time penalty is 0 when going fast (over 70 units per sec)

Time penalty increased to 30 points/sec otherwise

NOTE:

Your settings and progress will have to be reset to accommodate some of my changes - thankfully it'll be easy to unlock everything with the new scoring system- Chill out it's a beta test! :)