The enemy spawn intervals have become longer.
Additionally, some audio that was distorted has been adjusted.
Furthermore, the final boss's health has been reduced.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update