 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20150811 Edited 27 September 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The enemy spawn intervals have become longer.

Additionally, some audio that was distorted has been adjusted.

Furthermore, the final boss's health has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3560991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link