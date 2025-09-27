Part of the text from the morning of the 18th, in the Korean version, was in English.



Viewing Emi's Footjob in 3D Free mode wasn't releasing the image in the game's internal CG gallery.



After completing the game once, when pressing New Game again, Yuri's shop wasn't selling items.



The sex option with Yuri had clippings in the MC's penis animation.



The sex option with Reina, DogStyle, was without clothes or underwear.



The last sex position in the Missionary option with Akari was without clothes.



Hello everyone! I'm Pititia12, the creator of Love Mansion, and first of all, I want to thank everyone who has played, left feedback, and reported issues. This really helps improve the game! ________________________________________Bug Fixes:________________________________________My first Erogue I played was Kaiju Princess, a little over two years ago, and I found the experience so fun that it inspired me to delve into this world. The beginning was crazy; two years ago, I didn't even know how to open Unity, and today I'm releasing Love Mansion. I hope you enjoyed this experience. Every detail was crafted with great dedication and care, and I really hope our energy reached you! ________________________________________In the short term, my focus is to continue fixing bugs and listening to community feedback. We're working on implementing an external gallery so you can view the scenes you've unlocked in the game without having to open the main story mode. We're also implementing the autosave feature. I hope to update you soon with both functions working perfectly! If you have any suggestions, please keep sharing! Thank you again for your patience with this fledgling studio. Every comment we read, whether praise, tips, feedback, bug reports, or complaints, motivates us to constantly improve. I hope to always do something worthy of the trust you've placed in me when playing Love Mansion!