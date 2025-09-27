 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20150778 Edited 27 September 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mission Place fixed
  • New secret mission set up
  • Nodrog AI effects fixed
  • Fire Total starts at 0 at start of race again
  • Streamer mode song volumes adjusted
  • Plus more fixes I cant remember, my bad its been a busy launch week lol

Changed files in this update

Depot 3474452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link