- Mission Place fixed
- New secret mission set up
- Nodrog AI effects fixed
- Fire Total starts at 0 at start of race again
- Streamer mode song volumes adjusted
- Plus more fixes I cant remember, my bad its been a busy launch week lol
Race Jam - EA v0.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update