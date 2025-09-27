 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20150695 Edited 27 September 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Polished Patch Notes

Gameplay & Systems:

Added unit caps: you can no longer purchase units above the limit.
Added bulk buying: hold Shift to purchase 10 units at once.
Added Campaign reset button after winning or losing, for quick restarts.
Army Management saves are now properly stored and loaded.
Disabled saving during battle to prevent corrupted or invalid saves.

Controls:

Expanded dodge directions: now supports Up-Left, Up-Right, Down-Left, Down-Right in addition to forward, backward, and sideways.

UI/UX:

Attack preview text now shows the correct attack types.

Simulation / Sandbox:

Fixed a sandbox issue where Pause / Fast-Forward / Normal speeds could desync or behave incorrectly.

Balance:

Grand Magus — Meteor: reduced damage and area size.

Localization:

Updated localization across Game, Sandbox, and Campaign modes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link