Polished Patch Notes



Gameplay & Systems:



Added unit caps: you can no longer purchase units above the limit.

Added bulk buying: hold Shift to purchase 10 units at once.

Added Campaign reset button after winning or losing, for quick restarts.

Army Management saves are now properly stored and loaded.

Disabled saving during battle to prevent corrupted or invalid saves.



Controls:



Expanded dodge directions: now supports Up-Left, Up-Right, Down-Left, Down-Right in addition to forward, backward, and sideways.



UI/UX:



Attack preview text now shows the correct attack types.



Simulation / Sandbox:



Fixed a sandbox issue where Pause / Fast-Forward / Normal speeds could desync or behave incorrectly.



Balance:



Grand Magus — Meteor: reduced damage and area size.



Localization:



Updated localization across Game, Sandbox, and Campaign modes.