27 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.13.1.0 (2025.9.27)

Content Updates

  1. Returned the Mid-Autumn throwable "Mooncake" to Classic Mode for a limited time: 9 PM October 2nd - 9 PM October 17th (PT).

Feature Updates

  1. Enabled "WHAT IF? Mode" in Custom Game.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where the Taser from PAWS could shock all players under certain conditions.

  2. Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where a 50010 error occurred if the game lasted 4 hours.

  3. Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where other players' fishing rods sometimes did not display as the actual rods.

  4. Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where players could not revive properly under certain conditions.

  5. Fixed an issue in "WHAT IF? Mode" where AI players lacked big-head or berserk effects.

  6. Fixed an issue in Beat-Up Bridge where players reaching specific areas under the bridge were not eliminated.

Optimizations

  1. Added button prompts for the Gesture Wheel on the loading screen.

  2. Added a prompt for the end of reel-in countdown when fishing in Autumn Cabin.

  3. Optimized idle animation for fishing NPCs in Autumn Cabin.

  4. Enabled starting the game in Autumn Cabin with only one player in the lobby.

Changed files in this update

