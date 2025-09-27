Returned the Mid-Autumn throwable "Mooncake" to Classic Mode for a limited time: 9 PM October 2nd - 9 PM October 17th (PT).

Enabled "WHAT IF? Mode" in Custom Game.

Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where the Taser from PAWS could shock all players under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where a 50010 error occurred if the game lasted 4 hours.

Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where other players' fishing rods sometimes did not display as the actual rods.

Fixed an issue in Autumn Cabin where players could not revive properly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in "WHAT IF? Mode" where AI players lacked big-head or berserk effects.