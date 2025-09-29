Hey everyone,

The Steam Autumn Sale starts in an hour AND it’s also spooky season, one of our favourite times of the year! To celebrate, we're introducing limited-time hardscape that will be available from now until October 31st. What might you expect to find? You'll have to visit a special pop-up Spooky Shop to find out! But here's a sneak peek:

The Spooky Shop will be around for a LIMITED TIME ONLY, so make sure you stop by and grab whatever pieces you like. Once you have them, you've got 'em forever!

Can't wait to see all your spooky tanks!