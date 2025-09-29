 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20150654 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

The Steam Autumn Sale starts in an hour AND it’s also spooky season, one of our favourite times of the year! To celebrate, we're introducing limited-time hardscape that will be available from now until October 31st. What might you expect to find? You'll have to visit a special pop-up Spooky Shop to find out! But here's a sneak peek:

The Spooky Shop will be around for a LIMITED TIME ONLY, so make sure you stop by and grab whatever pieces you like. Once you have them, you've got 'em forever!

Can't wait to see all your spooky tanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1372151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link