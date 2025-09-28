Contents in this article are taken from a test version and could be subject to change for the final version. When this happens, we will inform you.

Update 7.0 should be available on Sunday, September 28th, at 4:00 UTC, with a force update at 10:00 UTC.

10th Anniversary celebration

🎉 Survivors—our 10th Anniversary celebration starts now! Big updates are rolling out, with even bigger surprises on the way.

New Hero: Quickdraw Carol

Watching Daryl Dixon S3? Fresh off the series, Quickdraw Carol has arrived! Recruit her, gear up with your best Shooter weapons, and tear through every fight by her side.

Deadly Focus (Core)

Each turn, Carol marks the nearest enemy as [Deadly Focus] for 2 turns.

Follow-Up

If a marked enemy within Carol’s attack range is hit as the main target by an ally, Carol has a {2}% chance to perform a follow-up attack dealing {3}% damage.

If that hit was a charge attack, the chance becomes 100%.

Kill Bonus

When an ally kills a marked enemy, that ally gains +{4}% damage for the rest of the battle (max +{5}%).

Level Upgrades

Lv 8: When a marked enemy dies, the mark transfers to 1 random enemy within 5 tiles .

Lv 9: Attacking a marked enemy grants Carol +1 Charge Point .

Lv 10: Using a charge attack automatically marks the main target. Carol also deals +50% damage to marked enemies and ignores 75% Dodge.

Leader

As Leader, all team members gain this bonus.

Doomsday Challenge Refresh

New look. New maps. Bigger rewards. The Doomsday Challenge has been revamped—are you ready?

Additionally, the first 50 rounds are now easier, perfect for warming up before the real fight.

Doomsday Challenge explanation:

https://thewalkingdeadnomansland.decagames.com/news/doomsday-challenge-explained

Round Completion

Doomsday Stars

Get ready, Survivors! The new Challenge kicks off next Wednesday—mark your calendars!

Last Stand: Fairer Rankings, Clearer Modes, Better Play

We’ve made key improvements to Last Stand to make gameplay fairer and more enjoyable for all players.

Normal and Expert modes now score separately: Normal is for steady resource gains without leaderboard pressure, while Expert is the true competitive lane where only Expert runs rank.

We’ve also added new Expert challenges to push your squads and strategies. Jump in and climb the ranks!

A revamped Last Stand goes live after a short downtime—stay tuned for the switch.

And remember: this is just the beginning of our 10th Anniversary journey. There’s more surprises coming soon!