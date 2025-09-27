 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20150557
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes


Fixed another disabled spawner graphic not going away bug


Updates


Wasps now fly over fire.
Reduced the range upgrade for humans in hard / impossible from 75 -> 50
Reduced the effect of the range upgrade on flamers to be far less.

