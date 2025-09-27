Bug fixes
Fixed another disabled spawner graphic not going away bug
Updates
Wasps now fly over fire.
Reduced the range upgrade for humans in hard / impossible from 75 -> 50
Reduced the effect of the range upgrade on flamers to be far less.
