



Our first new content patch is here! Read on to see what’s changing and being added to Sunderfolk.



What’s New in Sunderfolk

Now introducing One Shot Mode - A new way to play your favorite Sunderfolk missions outside of the main campaign! A full rundown can be found HERE ! Choose your difficulty mode and heroes before jumping in Select any of the Sunderfolk missions from the campaign, including bosses. 4 new missions have been added exclusively to One Shot Mode. Grading System: Increase your mission rank, up to the coveted S grade.





Perfect for game nights where you just want a bite, instead of a whole meal!



The New Missions - These are exclusive to One Shot mode and will test your acquired strategies to their limit. Snack Run - Guide a Beetle to delicious treats. Hazards abound! Slip & Slime - Slip and slide your way to survival. Proving Grounds - Fight waves of enemies and emerge victorious. You Asked For This - Developed with the Sunderfolk Discord community!



It's finally here!!! Now who's getting the first S grade?



Quality of Life Updates

Game Start Revamp - Choose your preferred game mode: Campaign or One Shot Mode. The first player to join becomes the designated party leader, and selects the party's game mode and campaign from their Controller app. Players will no longer need to navigate menus using the main screen—Once the QR code is scanned, the Controller app can be used to control and navigate the main menu. A new image carousel has been added to the Game Start flow.



Skip First 3 Tutorial Missions - Now you can jump straight into your next campaign. They will still be available in One Shot Mode.

New Targeting Colors - Customize your battle experience! To change your targeting colors, navigate to Shared Settings -> Visuals -> Combat(Colors). You can customize between Movement, Attacking, and Interaction text and visuals.



General Bugs & Issues Fixes

Main Screen / UI

Updated the text in the Tavern and Tavern Upgrades UI to clarify the randomized meals players receive via the Meals System.

Removed UI “hover” behavior in Shared Settings to avoid accidental or unintended actions from players. Menu items in the left panel must now be clicked/selected instead of hovering over to change the contents in the right side.

Fixed a bug that could lead to a softlock when resuming the campaign after patching the game to the latest version.

Adjusted the Mission Summary text for the mission “The Fungal Vale” to help remove confusion about whether the side objective to save the Prophet and Sentinel was successful.

A Mushroom Ally NPC name has been localized for all non-English languages and will no longer show the developer name.

Personal Screen / UI

The Arcanist’s Passive ability information is now correctly displayed during the level-up screen.

Fixed an issue that did not recognize players having the required gold amounts for town upgrades if the gold was gained during the same town session.

Interacting with Tuya during her “Hide and Seek” conversation in town will now only cost 1 Conversation Point instead of 3.

Combat

The “Explode” action has been adjusted to accurately reflect the affected range, and doesn’t affect other characters or objects outside of the intended range.

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock after the Bard was knocked down after performing their Ultimate attack.

Trinkets are no longer consumed after being activated during the last attack action when the “Auto-end Turn” setting is enabled.

Fixed an issue where Fire created by the Pyromancer's skills did not appear on the map board over other ground objects.

Fixed an issue where the Button Mushroom ally did not teleport into a Mycelic Core hex during the “Lost in the Swamp" encounter. Silly little guy!

The following two fixes contain major spoilers for the story of Sunderfolk.

Fixed an issue where the nameplate for the Lich would disappear when they were in the north section of the map.

Fixed a bug during the final mission “Sundered Shadows” that caused multiple Shadow Heroes to spawn in the final fight.

Miscellaneous

Berserker and Rogue passive icons have been added for a clearer visual for when their passive abilities are active.

Added patch notes and game Discord links to game start carousel.

We always encourage more feedback and suggestions for future updates! The best places are on our socials and on our Discord server .

Thanks for playing, and we’ll see you in Arden.



The Sunderfolk Team