This update includes some additional balance changes and updates for Vault Hunters.

Welcome to our first significant balance patch! Our high level goal for Borderlands 4 is to always provide players with the tools and means to build their perfect Vault Hunter. Through the combination of gear, Firmware, Skill and Specialization trees, we want players to experiment and craft theories, then put them to the test in combat.



For today's update, we wanted to focus on creating greater build diversity by adjusting underperforming skills. Amon in particular gets a host of adjustments to bring him closer in line with the general power level of the other Vault Hunters. Vex 's summons and Rafa 's melee power see adjustment to make those builds more viable in the late endgame. Finally, Harlowe has a couple tweaks to make sure Stasis is getting value for players.

Looking to the future, we're investigating stats and behaviors on Class Mods, Rep Kits, Shields, and Firmware to make sure they are providing avenues to greater build diversity. We are also planning to fix a number of unintended interactions. These exploits prevent us from creating meaningful build diversity as they trivialize content that is otherwise meant to challenge players.



We're excited about the future of Borderlands 4 and its upcoming Post-Launch Roadmap . This is just the start of an exciting year of updates and content, and we can't wait to experience it all with our community.





Please restart your game to ensure that the update goes through and to prevent connection errors in matchmaking.

If you're encountering any issues, please contact 2K Support for direct assistance. You can also read the PC Troubleshooting Guide , a list of known issues , or browse a list of Support threads here .

Change List:

Weekly Activities:

Weekly Big Encore Boss has switched to a tougher variant of a different existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool for those that take it on.

The Weekly Wildcard Mission has changed. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll.

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has moved to another location and changed its offerings. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!

Additional Changes:

Added auto-clearing of Borderlands 4 stale shaders on version update, preventing performance degradation on some PCs.

Character Balance Adjustments:

Harlowe

Action Skills - Zero-Point

Stasis Slam Damage increased by 30%

Stasis Immune Damage increased by 14.7%

Rafa

Action Skills – APOPHIS Lance

Increased Damage by 10%

Capstones – People Person

Project: Raiju Damage now scales by 12% per second, up from 10%

Project: Basilisk Damage increased by 15%

Project: Basilisk Hazard Damage increased by 25%

Project: Gorgon Damage increased by 17%

Passives – People Person

El Catrín Critical Hit Damage increased to 8% from 7% per point Bonus Shock Damage increased to 8% from 7% per point

Per My Last Double Damage Chance increased to 6% from 5% per point



Action Skills – Arc-Knives

Melee Attack Damage increased by 12%

Dash Damage increased by 5%

Passives – This Year’s Gimmick

Handshake Deal Melee Damage increased to 9% from 7% per point

To the Last Skill Damage increased to 8% from 6% per point

El Paragus Splash Damage increased to 9% from 7% per point

Liquidation Damage increased by 50%

Collaborative Ignition Bonus Damage increased to 8% from 6% per point

Sinergia Duration increased to 14 seconds from 12 seconds Melee Damage increased to 4% from 3% per point

Empuje Action Skill Duration increased to 7% from 6% per point



Vex

Action Skills – Incarnate

Phase Explosion Damage increased by 16.6%

Eldritch Blast Damage increased by 9.5%

Augments – Vexcalation

Energy Vampire Damage increased by 25%

Capstones – Vexcalation

Heartpiercer Damage increased by 22%

Desecration Hazard Damage increased by 50%

Desecration Airborne Burst Damage increased by 48%

Geistwave Damage increased by 41%

Passives – Vexcalation

Radiant Attunement now deals 7% Splash Damage, up from 6% per point

Dreadlight Hazard Damage increased by 100%

Ars Arcana now increases Skill Damage by 9% from 8% per point

Action Skills – Phase Phamiliar

Trouble Health increased by 10%

Trouble Damage increased by 21.9%

Augments – Here Comes Trouble

Violent Outburst Damage increased by 12.5%

Vorpal Fang Damage increased by 34%

Capstones – Here Comes Trouble

Trouble Bubble Damage increased by 33%

Passives – Here Comes Trouble

Blood is Magic now increases Action Skill Damage by 8% from 7% per point

Claw and Bang now increases Melee Damage by 8% from 6% per point

Passives – The Fourth Seal

Fell Inscriptions Melee Damage increased to 7% from 6% per point

Recurrence now increases Melee Damage by 0.2% per stack from 0.16% per point

Haruspex Phase Dagger Damage increased by 11.7%

Amon

Action Skills – Scourge

Scourge has had its Maximum Vengeance increased by 50%, making it able to absorb more damage and deal more damage with Forgewhip when consumed.

Forgewhip Damage has increased by 27%

Augments – Vengeance

Blastchill Damage increased by 45%

Molten Rebuke Damage increased by 86%

Eternal Winter Massive Forgewave Damage increased by 100%

Stormlance Damage increased by 52%

Stormlance Detonation Damage increased by 10%

Capstones – Vengeance

Glacial Rapture Capstone now has a 60 second cooldown, down from 70 seconds

Glacial Rapture Forgewhip Damage increased by 16%

Glacial Rapture Fissure Damage increased by 41%

Wrathfall Damage increased by 46%

Passives – Vengeance

Scorched Kairos now increases Ordnance Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point

Battleborn now increases Gun Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point

Scar Tissue now increases Maximum Health and Rep Kit healing by 9%, up from 8% per point

Eternal now increases Action Skill Duration by 5%, up from 4% per point

Worldbreaker Damage increased by 50%

Winter’s Kiss now increases Damage Dealt by 10%, up from 8% per point

Strike The Anvil now deals 15% of the Damage Dealt, up from 12% per point

Action Skills – Crucible

Forgeaxe Damage increased by 12%

Double-Edge’s Twinned Forge Axe Damage increased by 10%

Augments – Cybernetics

Axe and Stones Action Skill Cooldown restoration increased to 40% from 33%

Axe and Stones Action Skill Ordnance restoration increased to 40% from 33%

Endless War Gun Damage Taken increased to 20% from 15% per Prime stack

Hour of the Hammer Forgehammer Damage increased by 14%

Blade Tempest Forgesword damage increased by 13%

Blade Tempest Forgesword Detonation damage increased by 4%

Capstones – Cybernetics

Snowmaul Damage increased by 38%

Storm Surge impact damage increased by 10%

Storm Surge Forgestorm damage increased by 60%

Conflangarang Capstone’s Fire Trail Damage increased by 100%

Passives – Cybernetics

Gathering Storm now increases Elemental Damage by 3% per stack, up from 2% per point

Executioner now increases Critical Hit Damage by 4%, up from 3% per point

Destruction Engine now increases Forge Skill Damage by 6%, up from 5% per point

Destruction Engine now increases Detonation Damage by 8%, up from 6% per point

Tempered Pyre Forge Axe Damage increased by 19%

Tempered Ice Forge Hammer Damage increased by 18%

Masterwork now increases Forgedrone’s Damage by 10%, from 7% per point

Masterwork now increases Forgedrone’s Duration by 8%, from 5% per point

Tempered Lightning Forge Sword Damage increased by 13%

Lightning Rod Elemental Bolt now deals 40% of the Damage Dealt, up from 30% per point

Escalation now increases Forgedrone’s Attack Speed and Movement Speed by 5%, up from 3%, per point

Honed Point now increases Forgedrone’s Critical Hit Chance by 5%, up from 4% per point

Heat Exchange now increases Cryo and Incendiary Damage by 8%, up from 7% per point

Action Skills – Onslaughter

Onslaughter Shield Regeneration increased to 15% per second, from 10%

Onslaughter Rocket Punch Damage increased by 78%

Molten Slam now has a 60 second cooldown, from 80 seconds

Molten Slam Damage increased by 50%

Augments – Calamity

Fellfrost Damage increased by 71%

Fulminating Fist damage increased by 69%

Capstones – Calamity

Hoarcleave now has a 55 second cooldown, from 65 seconds

Hoarcleave damage increased by 11%

Hoarcleave Detonation damage increased by 18%

Molten Roil now has a 70 second cooldown, from 80 seconds

Stormcutter now has a 65 second cooldown, from 75 seconds

Stormcutter Damage increased by 65%

Passives – Calamity