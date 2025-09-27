Overview

❖ v2.0.8.0

Our 4th tournament has concluded! With that comes some post-tournament balance changes, as well as some general bug fixes and improvements to our netcode.

Firstly, some corrections have been made to v2.0.4.0's patch notes (Kendo's Changes are now included, and Boxing's Yellow Spin Dash nerf has been corrected.):

❖ Dojo Masters World Warrior Tournament Winners!

Below are the Top-8 players from the World Warrior Tournament held on September 20th:

*The next Tournament date will be announced sometime in October.

General Changes

❖ New Additions

• 4 New Mission Mode missions have been added:

| Practiced Perfection | Escape The Corner | Getting Dizzy Yet?! | More Time!!! |

*Get a Gold Trophy on "Practiced Perfection" to unlock the a new Stage: ESTATE-2

• A handful of stages have been touched up to varying degrees to lean more towards gameplay clarity. Meaning, you'll be less likely to lose your character in the visuals. Below are two of the more drastic examples:

* More stages will be touched up in the future, but we wanted to tackle the most egregious cases first.

❖ Optimization/Improvements

• Netplay against players with 166ms ping and higher has been vastly improved.

• Netplay on connections with unstable wifi has been improved.

• Minor improvements to Match Spectating.

❖ Bugs

• Fixed a bug that would break the Martial Art Trials Menu when you exited or completed a characters Trial.

• Potentially fixed a bug that could lead to certain Missions from initializing properly.

• Fixed a bug that caused ARENA-3's crowd to persistently animated after a round-transition.

• Fixed a bug that occasionally caused Player Head Cursor to wrongly appear when entering Missions.

Balance Changes

❖ Kendo

• Kendo's Reversal Counter now has custom interaction feed text "Reversal!".

❖ Taekwondo

• Spinning High Kick:

♦ Spinning High Kick is now more minus OnBlocked.

♦ Spinning High Kick is now more minus on whiff.

♦ Adjusted alignment to better line up with foot placement and shadow.

♦ To better sell Spinning High Kick's new recovery properties, animation pacing and audio effects have been touched up to better sell the motion.

♦ You can now more reliably buffer a Neutral Feint from a Whiffed/Blocked Spinning High Kick.

♦ Whiff/Blocked back stance can now cancel into: Cartwheel, Forward Feint, Low Kick, High Kick, and Heel Drop Kick (The timing for each action is slightly different).

• Jumping Double Kicks, Tornado Kick, and Flip Kick now have more recovery on Whiff.

• Jumping Roundhouse Kick now has more recovery on Whiff.

• Minor adjustment to the startup of Tornado Kick to prevent it from pushing too far out when up against Sumo.

• Tornado Kick no longer slides back as far OnBlocked after landing.

❖ Kyokushin Karate

• It is now slightly easier to perform Forward Attacks.

• Fixed OnHit interactions to properly allow Kyokushin Karate to buffer from Punch → Kick and vise-versa.

• All basic Feints can now be redirected (OnHold) from Neutral Attack → Forward Attack and vise-versa.

♦ Ex. A feinted Gut Punch will transition into a Chest Strike if you hold [FWD] during Feint without releasing the [Punch] Input.

• Fixed an oversight that would cause Kyokushin Karate to Step Forward when buffering/holding Forward Attack Inputs when mingling with intricate Feint setups.

• Overdrive'd Chest Strike can now be more reliably punished by air/rising attacks when Parried.

• Kyokushin Karate now enters a 1.25 second cooldown on Healing when escaping a Grab.

❖ Capoeira

• Add a new Pseudo-Low Profile state to most of Capoeira's Low Profile actions. This state allows Capoeira to be hit by (most) mid attacks while Low Profile.

♦ Previously, Capoeira was able to avoid attacks that would visibly overlap them.

• Adjustments to Cartwheel Strike (specifically when the startup is slower) to allow it to be punished by mid and high attacks.

• Cartwheel Strike can now properly interact (and sometimes trade) with the opponent's Air/Rising Attacks.

♦ Previously, they would phase through the opponent in most cases.

• Can now perform Cartwheel Strike from Back Stance, but with a penalty that makes it much slower than if you performed it correctly from the Neutral Stance.

♦ This brings the attack in line with how Capoeira's Compass Kick and Crescent Kick function.

• Fixed an oversight that allowed Capoeira to basically ignore being punished when they were parried while in Full Ginga and or Rhythm Strike.

• Rhythm Strikes now becomes laggier if you continuously whiff them in neutral. Hitting the opponent or having the attack blocked, or returning to neutral will remove this penalty.

• Trip Grab ("Vingativa") and Scissor Grab ("Tesoura") now have longer startup when not performed at Full Ginga.

• Capoeira's Trip Grab ("Vingativa") now has a drastically longer recover on Whiff.

• Fixed another bug that caused Capoeira's Scissor Grab ("Tesoura") to place Target into infinite NoTech.

• Capoeira now has to manually Tech the fall after having their Scissor Grab ("Tesoura") broken.

♦ This is accompanied by a new unique Tech Animation.

• Capoeira's Tech animation wasn't fully implemented. This has been fixed.

• Capoeira's (ground) Grab Escape has been made slightly slower.

• Fixed a bug that would lead to cases where Capoeira's Topple mechanic wouldn't reset.

♦ This previously led to unfair situations where Capoeira would Topple prematurely.

• Fixed some minor scripting bugs that could prevent Capoeira from being Counter Hit out of Push Kick, Cartwheel Strike, Scissor Grab ("Tesoura"), and Trip Grab ("Vingativa").

❖ Boxing

• Fixed a scripting issue that caused the Super Knockout Punch to behave differently when performed with Boxing's right hand/arm.