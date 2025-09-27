 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20150387 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where equipment dragged into the backpack onto other equipment would be lost, duping the other item.

  • Fixed issue where consumables split into the consumable slot with shift drag would duplicate the split stack.

  • Fixed issue where consumables and other stackable items dropped onto the ground would stack infinitely beyond their stack size.

  • Fixed issue where picking up consumables would add infinite stacks to the consumable slot until it was unequipped, which would then delete the stack.

  • Fixed an in-development incomplete boss being able to be spawned for certain crafty explorers.

  • Fixed missing collision on lighthouse walls inside that players could walk through and fall to their death.

  • Giant lighthouse tanks on the way down the lighthouse no longer cause the player to take fall damage as they descend.

  • Fixed another soft lock in the scrap factory.

  • Fixed some navmesh issues on main island.

  • Added a switch on the inside of the door in the village to prevent players from getting stuck in rare cases.

  • Fixed issues with certain items being able to be spawned over and over.

  • Removed the infinite zig sprig from the main island.

Balance & Changes:

  • Inverted Moldmetal has been replaced with "Osseous Shards" which have a new description explaining their purpose.

  • Buffed the Enshugoo type enemies.

  • Spore stomp ability description has been updated to reflect the new use.

  • T2 scrappy swordsman parry no longer drop big cutter in the lighthouse. New T3 variant in the scrap factory now have the big cutter and drop it instead.

  • T1 Ranger mind has 5 critical rating, up from 2, and T2 has been nerfed from 50 to 5 critical rating.

  • Husk piercer sword slash damage has been reduced by 1.

  • Further reduced damage on mangrove arrows, scrap disks, and atlatl darts by 2.

Changed files in this update

