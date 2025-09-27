Fixed issue where equipment dragged into the backpack onto other equipment would be lost, duping the other item.

Fixed issue where consumables split into the consumable slot with shift drag would duplicate the split stack.

Fixed issue where consumables and other stackable items dropped onto the ground would stack infinitely beyond their stack size.

Fixed issue where picking up consumables would add infinite stacks to the consumable slot until it was unequipped, which would then delete the stack.

Fixed an in-development incomplete boss being able to be spawned for certain crafty explorers.

Fixed missing collision on lighthouse walls inside that players could walk through and fall to their death.

Giant lighthouse tanks on the way down the lighthouse no longer cause the player to take fall damage as they descend.

Fixed another soft lock in the scrap factory.

Fixed some navmesh issues on main island.

Added a switch on the inside of the door in the village to prevent players from getting stuck in rare cases.

Fixed issues with certain items being able to be spawned over and over.