Major 27 September 2025 Build 20150368 Edited 27 September 2025 – 05:09:01 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
SUMMARY
  • This started out as a minor patch to fix an Azure deprecation, but it got kinda big
  • Fixed a lot of physics weirdness (dead spots, wall clipping, bridge sinkholes)
  • Significantly reduced CPU and GPU load (new framerate setting!)
  • Rebalanced and reworked many lesser-picked spells
  • More wormhole

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed Stage Bugs
    • DONG! SFX on Plates are now properly controlled by the SFX volume level
    • Deadspots bug fixed! Spells no longer get stuck on ground
    • Replaced bridges on Bridges with thicker colliders that have better rotation and scaling (should drastically improve fall-through-bridge bugs)
    • Units will no longer glitch and clip over Rock Block, Fissure walls, or Coffin walls
    • Coffin walls also now have slippery slopes on the outsides, giving players a chance to recover before sliding to their doom

  • Fixed Spell Bugs
    • Death Charge / Death Taxi combos work once again (Vanguard + Tow Vine interaction)
    • Removed the friction from Earth Tomb to fix the Earth Tomb / Steal Trap combo
    • Murder Leech and Murdurchain fixed! (rare bug caused by leech/urchain attaching after the caster dies, resulting in endless velocity)
    • Getting hit by Sustain while in a midair jump no longer causes permanent velocity afterwards

  • Fixed Bot Bugs
    • Fixed a bug with cyclone that prevented bots from attacking if they cycloned a reactivatable spell, and then cycloned a non-reactivatable spell
    • Fixed a bug where bots would only avoid throwing spells into 1 thing per player (wormholes, pillars of fire, etc)

  • Other Fixed Bugs
    • Fixed FMOD library bug in the Linux build that prevented the game from working on Steam Deck
    • Steam Deck now defaults to using the Linux Runtime version of the game (windows version crashes)
    • Fixed bug where cursor appeared to start on the top item in game settings selection in Couch, but was actually on the second option
    • Fixed color assignment with electric body cosmetic

ADJUSTMENTS
  • Flash Flood: teleporting refreshes your primary
  • Chameleon: spell stealing makes you invisible for 5 seconds
  • Wormhole: spawns regardless of distance from caster - no more duds!
  • Rock Block: now with 80% more block and can be rotated based on curve
  • Pillar of Fire
    • Shows team color and no longer eats team spells
    • Each consumed spell grows the fire and makes it last 0.1s longer

  • Hot Swap
    • Curving the reactivation will apply a force to both units after the swap
    • Left curve -> away
    • Right curve -> together

  • Frog of Life: bounces players in addition to healing
  • Steal Trap: curving the reactivation will now just release the trap - great for sports!
  • Bubble Breaker
    • Reduced cooldown from 24 to 21
    • Max heal increased from 24 to 40 for player-based damage
    • Max heal decreased from 24 to 18 for environmental damage (e.g. shark)

  • Reflex
    • Reduced cooldown 13s -> 10s
    • Reduced damage 7 -> 6

  • Cold Shoulder: increased fall time from 1.8s to 2.2s
  • Ice Crystals are 30% more slidey
  • Static: increased damage by 25%
  • Vanguard: self-slow while shield is active reduced by 50%
  • The Sports
    • Goal pillars now deflect the puck properly
    • New SFX for puck collisions and goals
    • Added goal lines and adjusted the scoring regions (backwards a bit) to match

  • The Glaive
    • Reduced lava damage to match other stages
    • Increased the size of the stage by 15%
    • Increased the size of the spike bumpers by 50%

  • Matchmaking Adjustments
    • Mercy Rule is now on for quickplay
    • Reduced the skill swing of the matchmaker by 40% between rounds (should lead to closer, more enjoyable matches)

  • Bot Adjustments
    • Bots know how to use the new Flash Flood as an attack spell (refreshing primary cooldown)
    • Bots will now attack through friendly Pillars of Fire
    • Bots will now sometimes curve defensive spells (Rock Block, Vanguard, Pillar of Fire)

  • Spell HUD is now always displayed at the bottom in the tutorial

NEW FEATURES
  • Settings menu improvements
    • Added a new refresh rate menu item with options: Vsync, 30, 60, 75, 90, 120, 144, 165, 240, 360, Unlimited
    • Ability to turn logging on or off
    • Clicking an item now just moves the cursor there instead of incrementing it
    • Removed refresh rate from the resolution option because it didn't do anything
    • Restricted the selectable resolutions to 16:9 because other aspect ratios mess with the intended UI alignments in-game

  • This one is for me tbh: I can now override the matchmaker's IP address without a new build whenever I want or whenever Azure decides to deprecate something
  • 2 new relay servers added
    • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
    • Dubau, United Arab Emirates

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
  • Removed background thread network logging as the files are no longer being sent over the network anyway
  • I'm going to mention the new framerate setting again because I'm so happy with it

SPECIAL THANKS TO PYRO, BANAA, MAGEKAIDA, AND JOE/MEL FOR THEIR HELP WITH THIS PATCH <3

