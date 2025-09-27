- This started out as a minor patch to fix an Azure deprecation, but it got kinda big
- Fixed a lot of physics weirdness (dead spots, wall clipping, bridge sinkholes)
- Significantly reduced CPU and GPU load (new framerate setting!)
- Rebalanced and reworked many lesser-picked spells
- More wormhole
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Stage Bugs
- DONG! SFX on Plates are now properly controlled by the SFX volume level
- Deadspots bug fixed! Spells no longer get stuck on ground
- Replaced bridges on Bridges with thicker colliders that have better rotation and scaling (should drastically improve fall-through-bridge bugs)
- Units will no longer glitch and clip over Rock Block, Fissure walls, or Coffin walls
- Coffin walls also now have slippery slopes on the outsides, giving players a chance to recover before sliding to their doom
- Fixed Spell Bugs
- Death Charge / Death Taxi combos work once again (Vanguard + Tow Vine interaction)
- Removed the friction from Earth Tomb to fix the Earth Tomb / Steal Trap combo
- Murder Leech and Murdurchain fixed! (rare bug caused by leech/urchain attaching after the caster dies, resulting in endless velocity)
- Getting hit by Sustain while in a midair jump no longer causes permanent velocity afterwards
- Fixed Bot Bugs
- Fixed a bug with cyclone that prevented bots from attacking if they cycloned a reactivatable spell, and then cycloned a non-reactivatable spell
- Fixed a bug where bots would only avoid throwing spells into 1 thing per player (wormholes, pillars of fire, etc)
- Other Fixed Bugs
- Fixed FMOD library bug in the Linux build that prevented the game from working on Steam Deck
- Steam Deck now defaults to using the Linux Runtime version of the game (windows version crashes)
- Fixed bug where cursor appeared to start on the top item in game settings selection in Couch, but was actually on the second option
- Fixed color assignment with electric body cosmetic
ADJUSTMENTS
- Flash Flood: teleporting refreshes your primary
- Chameleon: spell stealing makes you invisible for 5 seconds
- Wormhole: spawns regardless of distance from caster - no more duds!
- Rock Block: now with 80% more block and can be rotated based on curve
- Pillar of Fire
- Shows team color and no longer eats team spells
- Each consumed spell grows the fire and makes it last 0.1s longer
- Hot Swap
- Curving the reactivation will apply a force to both units after the swap
- Left curve -> away
- Right curve -> together
- Frog of Life: bounces players in addition to healing
- Steal Trap: curving the reactivation will now just release the trap - great for sports!
- Bubble Breaker
- Reduced cooldown from 24 to 21
- Max heal increased from 24 to 40 for player-based damage
- Max heal decreased from 24 to 18 for environmental damage (e.g. shark)
- Reflex
- Reduced cooldown 13s -> 10s
- Reduced damage 7 -> 6
- Cold Shoulder: increased fall time from 1.8s to 2.2s
- Ice Crystals are 30% more slidey
- Static: increased damage by 25%
- Vanguard: self-slow while shield is active reduced by 50%
- The Sports
- Goal pillars now deflect the puck properly
- New SFX for puck collisions and goals
- Added goal lines and adjusted the scoring regions (backwards a bit) to match
- The Glaive
- Reduced lava damage to match other stages
- Increased the size of the stage by 15%
- Increased the size of the spike bumpers by 50%
- Matchmaking Adjustments
- Mercy Rule is now on for quickplay
- Reduced the skill swing of the matchmaker by 40% between rounds (should lead to closer, more enjoyable matches)
- Bot Adjustments
- Bots know how to use the new Flash Flood as an attack spell (refreshing primary cooldown)
- Bots will now attack through friendly Pillars of Fire
- Bots will now sometimes curve defensive spells (Rock Block, Vanguard, Pillar of Fire)
- Spell HUD is now always displayed at the bottom in the tutorial
NEW FEATURES
- Settings menu improvements
- Added a new refresh rate menu item with options: Vsync, 30, 60, 75, 90, 120, 144, 165, 240, 360, Unlimited
- Ability to turn logging on or off
- Clicking an item now just moves the cursor there instead of incrementing it
- Removed refresh rate from the resolution option because it didn't do anything
- Restricted the selectable resolutions to 16:9 because other aspect ratios mess with the intended UI alignments in-game
- This one is for me tbh: I can now override the matchmaker's IP address without a new build whenever I want or whenever Azure decides to deprecate something
- 2 new relay servers added
- Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Dubau, United Arab Emirates
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
- Removed background thread network logging as the files are no longer being sent over the network anyway
- I'm going to mention the new framerate setting again because I'm so happy with it
SPECIAL THANKS TO PYRO, BANAA, MAGEKAIDA, AND JOE/MEL FOR THEIR HELP WITH THIS PATCH <3
