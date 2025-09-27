 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20150336
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.2.1

Gameplay

  • added a max distance to lasers
  • added Non-linear analog input for steering (should make steering feel less sensitive on controller)
  • doubled passive drift charge rate
  • automatically restart level when dying without checkpoint


UI

  • new icon for missing a datapak
  • new icon for a new, unfinished, level
  • added Warning message when [ Boost ] is empty


Other

  • new arrows animated texture
  • finishing level W1-5 takes you to W2-1
  • added hologram jump hint to W1-3
  • starting checkpoint is invisible now


Bug Fixes

  • fixed mouse movement stealing controller inputs

