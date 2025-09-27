Gameplay
- added a max distance to lasers
- added Non-linear analog input for steering (should make steering feel less sensitive on controller)
- doubled passive drift charge rate
- automatically restart level when dying without checkpoint
UI
- new icon for missing a datapak
- new icon for a new, unfinished, level
- added Warning message when [ Boost ] is empty
Other
- new arrows animated texture
- finishing level W1-5 takes you to W2-1
- added hologram jump hint to W1-3
- starting checkpoint is invisible now
Bug Fixes
- fixed mouse movement stealing controller inputs
Changed files in this update