This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Patch 031

Give it a whirl...

Alright so I'm still doing work on it but it's at a "safe" stage to start trying out and at least see what's been going on!

You will be forced to begin a NEW GAME but it will load in your money from your last save at least.

I'll be continuing to add in some more trading things, going back over some environment and game map needs, and completing some more work on the King's Road Guards and roads.

But, I did want to get this out there and force myself out of the single dev life bubble that's so easy to fall into and just keep working with no updates or releases! (Which is no fun for anyone haha)

I hope you enjoy the changes and the direction the game is going!

Here is a full list, and as always I'm in the Discord if you need anything! Thank you!

BETA: Patch 031

Improvements:

Added Swimming

Improved Ocean

Added Toggle to Hide UI

Added Configurable Key for Hide UI

Updated Map (Still WIP)

Doors open/close via Interact Key

Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather

NPC logic improvement

Loot boxes with random items

Game loading routine updated

King’s Road and Road Guards

Added area names

Menu Updated

Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu

Some NPC Dialogue updates

Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication

Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)

Added Configurable key for Dictionary

Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover

Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing

Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract

Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract

Towns will start having items unique to them

Removed Town Names from items

Added more game items

Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall

Bug Fixes: