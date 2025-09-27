 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20150258 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Patch 031

Give it a whirl...

Alright so I'm still doing work on it but it's at a "safe" stage to start trying out and at least see what's been going on!

You will be forced to begin a NEW GAME but it will load in your money from your last save at least.

I'll be continuing to add in some more trading things, going back over some environment and game map needs, and completing some more work on the King's Road Guards and roads.

But, I did want to get this out there and force myself out of the single dev life bubble that's so easy to fall into and just keep working with no updates or releases! (Which is no fun for anyone haha)

I hope you enjoy the changes and the direction the game is going!

Here is a full list, and as always I'm in the Discord if you need anything! Thank you!

BETA: Patch 031

 

Improvements:

  • Added Swimming

  • Improved Ocean

  • Added Toggle to Hide UI

  • Added Configurable Key for Hide UI

  • Updated Map (Still WIP)

  • Doors open/close via Interact Key

  • Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather

  • NPC logic improvement

  • Loot boxes with random items

  • Game loading routine updated

  • King’s Road and Road Guards

  • Added area names

  • Menu Updated

  • Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu

  • Some NPC Dialogue updates

  • Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication

  • Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)

  • Added Configurable key for Dictionary

  • Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover

  • Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing

  • Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract

  • Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract

  • Towns will start having items unique to them

  • Removed Town Names from items

  • Added more game items

  • Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall

 

Bug Fixes:

  • NPCs walking off mid-conversation

  • Some Doors not-aligned

  • Fixed Player Menu from opening while inputting name

  • Water clipping when near surface

  • Unable to pickup some tutorial items

  • Tutorial Shop Chest blocked item text

  • Boxes/Crates not rotating correctly unless picked up first

  • Transport Wheels sometimes not spawning in on New Games

  • Removed NPC title popup when in Dialogue

  • Item Reset Orientation caused held item to clip into other objects

  • Death menu button fixed

Changed depots in betabuild branch

View more data in app history for build 20150258
Depot 2932961
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link