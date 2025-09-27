Beta Patch 031
Give it a whirl...
Alright so I'm still doing work on it but it's at a "safe" stage to start trying out and at least see what's been going on!
You will be forced to begin a NEW GAME but it will load in your money from your last save at least.
I'll be continuing to add in some more trading things, going back over some environment and game map needs, and completing some more work on the King's Road Guards and roads.
But, I did want to get this out there and force myself out of the single dev life bubble that's so easy to fall into and just keep working with no updates or releases! (Which is no fun for anyone haha)
I hope you enjoy the changes and the direction the game is going!
Here is a full list, and as always I'm in the Discord if you need anything! Thank you!
BETA: Patch 031
Improvements:
Added Swimming
Improved Ocean
Added Toggle to Hide UI
Added Configurable Key for Hide UI
Updated Map (Still WIP)
Doors open/close via Interact Key
Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather
NPC logic improvement
Loot boxes with random items
Game loading routine updated
King’s Road and Road Guards
Added area names
Menu Updated
Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu
Some NPC Dialogue updates
Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication
Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)
Added Configurable key for Dictionary
Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover
Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing
Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract
Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract
Towns will start having items unique to them
Removed Town Names from items
Added more game items
Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall
Bug Fixes:
NPCs walking off mid-conversation
Some Doors not-aligned
Fixed Player Menu from opening while inputting name
Water clipping when near surface
Unable to pickup some tutorial items
Tutorial Shop Chest blocked item text
Boxes/Crates not rotating correctly unless picked up first
Transport Wheels sometimes not spawning in on New Games
Removed NPC title popup when in Dialogue
Item Reset Orientation caused held item to clip into other objects
Death menu button fixed
Changed depots in betabuild branch