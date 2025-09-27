Write Warz — Update 01.04.01

“Write. Vote. Laugh.” …and now, spellcheck like a pro.

Major Updates

New Spellcheck — toggleable in the escape menu

Our previous autocorrect was a bit… over‑eager. We’ve replaced it with a system that works like the editors you already know:

Misspelled words are now underlined in red —they are not changed automatically. Hover a word to pick from the top three suggestions; 1 click fixes it.

You can still turn spellcheck on/off from the options menu.

This should reduce surprise corrections and give you control when you’re going for a specific joke, name, or stylized spelling.

Tutorial Carousel in Custom Lobby

We’ve added quick, swipe‑through tutorial cards in the Custom Game lobby so new players can preview and learn while waiting to fill your lobby. These are a first step toward our fully voiced, Jackbox‑style intros that will play at match start.

Optimization — Phase 1

Stage 1 of our five‑phase optimization plan is live. This pass focuses on the Horror theme to reduce spikes and improve performance on lower‑end machines.

Engine‑level tweaks to smooth out frame pacing.

Assets and effects adjustments in Horror.

Pirates and other themes are up next in this phase, thanks for your patience while we tune for mobile and slower devices.

New‑player flow:

To keep the first sessions simple, new accounts must play one game of Horror or Bumbly to unlock the Pirate theme. (Returning players who’ve already played Write Warz will see Pirate unlocked on first login.)

Pirate adds shops and cannonballs on top of the core loop—learning Write/Vote (and Character Abilities) first makes everything click much easier for new players.

Heads‑up on upcoming Pirate adjustments:

We’re streamlining Pirate soon and removing the current shanties (as they are now) and Pirate Plot Points to speed up rounds and keep focus on shops/cannonballs. Horror will get its own identity in tandem with this change.

Store & DLC Changes

As we shared previously, we’re moving away from microtransactions and focusing on party‑first DLC. To make that transition clear and friendly:

Currencies removed.

All lore pages granted to every player (and formatting cleaned up). (Still a known bug for the font sizing, we will get that fixed next update)

Cedric and Morgana are now FREE for everyone.

Horror and Pirate themes are free with the base game. New players MUST complete a Horror or Bumbly game first before having access to Pirates.

Elves vs Samurai launches in October as our first paid seasonal DLC (theme + 2 characters + fonts/colors and more).

Minor Updates & Fixes

Good Judgment: new animations (also part of the optimization pass).

First‑time setup: fixed an issue that set incorrect defaults for new players.

Keytar Hero: fixed a bug that prevented the preview from showing correctly.

Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure: Mad‑Tag words now highlight in the story UI (just like Bonus Words) with a special color/animation so those chaotic contributions are easy to spot.

Character Abilities: fixed a bug that could trigger issues after multiple back‑to‑back games.

Main Menu load time: removed excess geometry to speed up entry.

Loading flow: reduced unnecessary server calls.

Default Settings Tweaks

Extra Time: enabled by default.

Single‑Round Voting: now the default.

We’ve heard you—more time helps groups of mixed typing speeds. We plan to add additional time options in a future patch; that requires re‑timing music and a few other systems first.

What’s Next

Phase 1 optimization continues across Pirate and other themes, plus new fully voiced tutorials and the Elves vs Samurai DLC prep. Keep the feedback coming—your suggestions directly shape this party game’s future.

Thank you for the love and support while we level Write Warz up into a top‑tier party experience.

—The Write Warz Dev Team