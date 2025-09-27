 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20150230 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
感電で敵の攻撃力が大幅に下がるバグ修正
勇者のレベルアップ時ステータスを上方修正
勇者のいくつかのカードを上方修正

Fixed a bug where enemies' attack power significantly decreased upon electrocution
Increased the Hero's stats upon leveling up
Enhanced several of the Hero's cards

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3965681
