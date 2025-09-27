感電で敵の攻撃力が大幅に下がるバグ修正
勇者のレベルアップ時ステータスを上方修正
勇者のいくつかのカードを上方修正
Fixed a bug where enemies' attack power significantly decreased upon electrocution
Increased the Hero's stats upon leveling up
Enhanced several of the Hero's cards
Bug Fixes and Hero Buffs
