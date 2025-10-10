 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20150229 Edited 11 October 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey All!

This is our first post-launch update for Ninjas on Trampolines! Thank you for supporting us to this point. Also, thank you to those who visited our booth at ROC Game Fest last month!

We have added THREE new maps to the game.

  • RIOT
  • THE PIT
  • FIVE HOLE

That brings our total map count up to six! There are more to come soon in the months to come, along with other features and quality of life improvements.

Thanks for playing and feel free to reach out to us with any feedback!

Olympus Interactive

Changed files in this update

Depot 2893991
