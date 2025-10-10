RIOT



THE PIT



FIVE HOLE



Hey All!This is our first post-launch update for Ninjas on Trampolines! Thank you for supporting us to this point. Also, thank you to those who visited our booth at ROC Game Fest last month!We have addednew maps to the game.That brings our total map count up to six! There are more to come soon in the months to come, along with other features and quality of life improvements.Thanks for playing and feel free to reach out to us with any feedback!Olympus Interactive