POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20150203
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.0

- September 27th, 2025

Progression Update:

Prestige system

- Once you've hit Player Level 50, you will get the option to Prestige.

- Prestiging will reset your Player Level to Level 1.

- After prestiging, you will be awarded with a full Prestige outfit (head piece, torso piece and legs piece).

- Max Prestige is 3.

- Each Prestige will grant an altered version of the Prestige outfit.

- You will lose all cosmetics tied to your current Player Level.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed arm clipping on certain cosmetics

Note:

- The weapon addition planned to be added to the Rifle Roulette machine is postponed to a future update.

