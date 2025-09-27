 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20150194 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

My Demon Kin just got a fresh update! 🎉

We’ve added several new scenes for you to dive into—hope you enjoy them!

Thanks for playing and supporting us. Stay tuned for the next updates.

Changed files in this update

