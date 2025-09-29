Attention, Divers.



The ocean has frozen over. You're not getting out any time soon. But that doesn't mean your vessel can't be a good foundation for your escape.



We're launching the Darkwater: Submarine Layout Contest - this is your chance to shape the decks that might one day save your crew and get you to safety.



Using the provided PNG layout template, submit your very own submarine design. Think of it as a starter sub - it’s going to be basic, but useful. Will you prioritise crafting, or combat? Will your piloting terminal be right by the water pump, or the other end of the hall? It’s up to you.



The best blueprint will be added to Darkwater when the game launches into 1.0, and receive a free copy on Steam of the game, as well as two other Playstack titles Balatro & Abiotic Factor. The runner-up won’t leave empty-handed either, getting a free copy of the game too.

Contest Overview

Begins: Monday September 29 2025, 6pm BST | 10am PST

Deadline: Monday October 13 2025, 6pm BST | 10am PST

Winners Announced: Friday October 17 2025 on the official Discord

Prizes: Winner: Their winning entry added to Darkwater at 1.0 release, along with their name in the game credits, one Steam copy of Darkwater, and one Steam copy of Playstack titles Balatro and Abiotic Factor. Plus the **Winner** role on Discord! Runner-up: One Steam copy of the game





How To Enter

Join the Darkwater Discord. Head to #submarine-layout-contest channel. Submit your layout by the deadline.

Contest Rules

One submission per entrant - your most recent submission will supersede the last.

You must use the provided PNG template.

You must use only available in-game modules.

Entries must be suitable for all ages.

Include your Discord handle on the image. No watermarks.

No use of AI.

Max file size: PNG under 10MB.

Contest is only open to residents of specific regions, see full terms & conditions.

Winners will be contacted via Discord. You’ll need to verify with an email.

All decisions are final.

Full terms and conditions can be found on https://www.playdarkwater.com/submarine-contest

