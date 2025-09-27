Update version 0.1.3
- A New Quest was add in the village.
- Add New NPC in the village.
- The recipe system has been added. Currently, there are only 5 in the world. Some items now require a recipe to craft them at the workbench, cook them, or use them in the cauldron.
- Some item icons have been changed
- A new food dish recipe has been added.
- new cauldron crafting items have been added.
- A new plantation has been added.
- A new plant has been added to the world.
- You can now change the "take all" hotkey.
- The missing languages have been added to the game (Italian, French, Russian, Korean, and German).
Thank you all for your patience and feedback.
Best Regards.
September 26, 2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3684831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update