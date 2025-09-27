 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20150095 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update version 0.1.3

- A New Quest was add in the village.
- Add New NPC in the village.
- The recipe system has been added. Currently, there are only 5 in the world. Some items now require a recipe to craft them at the workbench, cook them, or use them in the cauldron.
- Some item icons have been changed
- A new food dish recipe has been added.
- new cauldron crafting items have been added.
- A new plantation has been added.
- A new plant has been added to the world.
- You can now change the "take all" hotkey.

- The missing languages ​​have been added to the game (Italian, French, Russian, Korean, and German).

Thank you all for your patience and feedback.
Best Regards.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3684831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link