Update version 0.1.3



- A New Quest was add in the village.

- Add New NPC in the village.

- The recipe system has been added. Currently, there are only 5 in the world. Some items now require a recipe to craft them at the workbench, cook them, or use them in the cauldron.

- Some item icons have been changed

- A new food dish recipe has been added.

- new cauldron crafting items have been added.

- A new plantation has been added.

- A new plant has been added to the world.

- You can now change the "take all" hotkey.



- The missing languages ​​have been added to the game (Italian, French, Russian, Korean, and German).



Thank you all for your patience and feedback.

Best Regards.