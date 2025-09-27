Fixed Issues:

World 5 - Electric Puzzles: Problem: In two specific electric puzzles, players could push boxes into a corner, creating an unwinnable soft-lock state. Solution: Both puzzle layouts have been redesigned to prevent this scenario, ensuring a solvable experience.

World 1 - Computer Terminal: Problem: The computer terminals displaying puzzle symbols was showing incorrect glyphs, causing confusion. Solution: The correct symbols now display as intended.



We are grateful for all the positive feedback on the game. To report any further issues, please join our Discord server and use the dedicated bug-reporting channel.