TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam



Go to Properties



Click Betas



Click The Dropdown



Select Experimental!1



Full Changelog - Update 119 - Patch 5

Additions:

Added New Firearm: H416A5



Added New Firearm: H416C



Added New Firearm: H416CQB



Added New Firearm: H416D



Added New Firearm: H416N



Added New Firearm: M27IAR



Added New Firearm: MS223A1



Added New Attachment Set: H416 Folding Sights



Changes:

Updated H416 Iron Sights



Fixed:

Mp5SD2 and SD5 have their errant extra stock point removed. Please note that this means that their internal attachment array changed, which means prior saved Mp5 SD2/SD5s in your vault will probably no longer load. Sorry, nothing I can really do about this.



Sustenance MP7 now correctly spawns with its Reflex Sight



EM2 Virtual Stock point distance fixed



VZ-58 Pattern rifles now correctly have stock sounds



Fixed Item Spawner Spelling for Hiro Enki YT Prototype



Fixed Clipping on cheek rest on Saiga 12 by making it rotated as stock collapses.



Fixed Release latch on Quadruple Tap not animating



Famas and Mini14 rail adapters now correctly categorized internally



OTS-38 now flicks shut from the correct relative velocity direction



Fixed Compound Pistol No longer overheating after being stored and returned to being enabled



CX4 and PX4 magazine postures changed to better match the M9 mags



Adjusted IPSICK2011 Ejection offset to prevent casing from glitching into the gun during violent ejection



API Notes:

Added Functionality for animated end piece for FoldingStockYAxis Script



Added EjectionOffset param to Flaregun.cs (defaults to its hardcoded prior value) to allow longer shells to eject without glitching



Howdy folks!After a bit of a hiatus we are BACK with another devlog and another patch. I've been working away on 1.0 stuff, but along the way I've also been trying to clear some of the guns I've had partially implemented off my queue/todo list. This week is an extensive set of H416s, all made by our collaborator Ole. We've also got a bunch of bug fixes, thanks SO MUCH to the various community members who've reported them. We've still got a list of like... 100+ more we want to get through before our release. Please keep em coming in our Discord and Steam forum bug reports sections!Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend!Anton