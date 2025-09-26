 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149858
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm still gathering feedback from the stats and we continue to fine-tune the gameplay!

With the goal of creating a smoother level-up experience and raising the maximum level a player can achieve, the following changes have been made:

✅ The maximum upgrade level has been increased from 50 to 70.

✅ The amount of experience needed per level has been significantly smoothed out, meaning you will gain substantially more in the higher sectors.

✅ The price increase per upgrade level when purchasing them has been softened.

I hope these improvements enhance the experience! As always, I invite you to share your suggestions, comments, or criticisms so we can keep improving.

