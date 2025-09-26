 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20149744 Edited 27 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Revolts now start with a bigger area

  • revolts "desired area" has a 1 in 100k chance of stoping calculation to make bigger cultures has a chance of not including the entire area to lower calculation pre war time

  • Revolts capital now starts in the center of one of the "blobs"

  • Revolts capital losing strength loss is now less

  • increased revolt starting strength

  • countries can now only run out of resoruces 1 time per war

  • countries now remove all other funding tags when running out of resources

  • new running out of resources message for when they are not already scrapping the barrel

  • can now choose game files location in settings

  • in pause menu you can now toggle 3D height map based on full,half and off (only visual) (sadly worked in editor but not in full build of version, will be looking into and hopefully quickly fixed in bug patch)

  • in pause menu you can now toggle 2D height map based on full,half and off (only visual)

  • decreased render distance of capital city markers so that you can't see them throe planet earth when they are on the other side

  • Removed micro nations from base big country map

  • Capitals that spawn in turned off continents are now relocated to a new random position

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link