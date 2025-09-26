Revolts now start with a bigger area

revolts "desired area" has a 1 in 100k chance of stoping calculation to make bigger cultures has a chance of not including the entire area to lower calculation pre war time

Revolts capital now starts in the center of one of the "blobs"

Revolts capital losing strength loss is now less

increased revolt starting strength

countries can now only run out of resoruces 1 time per war

countries now remove all other funding tags when running out of resources

new running out of resources message for when they are not already scrapping the barrel

can now choose game files location in settings

in pause menu you can now toggle 3D height map based on full,half and off (only visual) (sadly worked in editor but not in full build of version, will be looking into and hopefully quickly fixed in bug patch)

in pause menu you can now toggle 2D height map based on full,half and off (only visual)

decreased render distance of capital city markers so that you can't see them throe planet earth when they are on the other side

Removed micro nations from base big country map