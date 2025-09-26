 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20149646 Edited 26 September 2025 – 23:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a hotfix for 1.8.0h for controller users, as the game could hang after researching pavement when using a controller

[*] Fixed a bug with researching Pavements with the controller blocking the interaction in the research tree

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link