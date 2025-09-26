 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149602
Update notes via Steam Community

HEY! i added setting to enable vsync and also set a max FPS

i did this for you... because i love you...

as always, tell me if there are any issues! kiss kiss

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3763821
  • Loading history…
