32.0.1 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed a possible crash in 32.0.0 on Windows when opening source properties [wanhongqing123]
- Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 where browser sources would break after switching scenes [tytan652]
- This issue may also have caused increased resource usage.
- Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 with the audio deduplication logic when an Audio Capture Source device is also used for monitoring [pkviet]
- Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 where Multitrack Video settings were unavailable to Custom Services [PatTheMav]
Changed files in this update