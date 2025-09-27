 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20149391 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

32.0.1 Hotfix Changes

  • Fixed a possible crash in 32.0.0 on Windows when opening source properties [wanhongqing123]
  • Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 where browser sources would break after switching scenes [tytan652]
    • This issue may also have caused increased resource usage.
  • Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 with the audio deduplication logic when an Audio Capture Source device is also used for monitoring [pkviet]
  • Fixed an issue in 32.0.0 where Multitrack Video settings were unavailable to Custom Services [PatTheMav]

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 1905181
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit macOS Depot 1905182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link