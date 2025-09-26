 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149371 Edited 26 September 2025 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Stabilization of quest completion handling.
Stabilization of temporary storage interaction handling.
Fixed an issue where the gear skills Bard's Harp, Wand of Inevitability, Bard's Legacy, and Righteous Fate were not activated normally.

Hello, I'm a developer. I sincerely apologize for not being able to quickly fix the various bugs you reported due to preparing for the next update. We plan to fix the reported bugs along with the update scheduled to be uploaded next week, so we appreciate your patience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3838121
