Stabilization of quest completion handling.

Stabilization of temporary storage interaction handling.

Fixed an issue where the gear skills Bard's Harp, Wand of Inevitability, Bard's Legacy, and Righteous Fate were not activated normally.



Hello, I'm a developer. I sincerely apologize for not being able to quickly fix the various bugs you reported due to preparing for the next update. We plan to fix the reported bugs along with the update scheduled to be uploaded next week, so we appreciate your patience.