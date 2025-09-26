 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149340
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes


  • Fixed death animation for Human chemical artillery
  • Fixed an issue where two walls were in the buildings list representing one wall. This didn’t have much effect for anything besides titans who were able to create insane chains from doubling exploding on walls. Side effect of this fix - titans do not one hit walls anymore. Side side effect - ill add an evo so they crunch walls again.


Updates


  • Updated how the game recalculates the navigation mesh. I hope this fixes some of the crashes I have been seeing.
  • Updated when to free RIDS for said nav meshes that were stacking up. Before they would free at the end of a level. Now they will free when the nav mesh is recalculated.


New


  • New evolution - wrecking ball - Titans destroy any building in one hit!



