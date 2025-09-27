- Co-op Play: Fixed an issue where Player 2 did not receive the correct implant rewards from safes.
- Camera: Addressed a camera problem during reward distribution for Player 2 in co-op mode.
- Combat: Resolved several cases where players could accidentally damage themselves with their own attacks.
- Enemy AI: Corrected instances of improper attack behavior from enemy blocks.
- Balance: Reduced the frequency of encounters with suicide-bot enemy patterns.
- UI/UX Improvements: Polished the user interface with database optimizations and updated settings and buttons across multiple screens.
Thank you for your feedback and continued support!
Changed files in this update