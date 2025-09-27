 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20149310 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, players! This hotfix addresses several issues to improve your gameplay experience. Here's what's new:

  • Co-op Play: Fixed an issue where Player 2 did not receive the correct implant rewards from safes.
  • Camera: Addressed a camera problem during reward distribution for Player 2 in co-op mode.
  • Combat: Resolved several cases where players could accidentally damage themselves with their own attacks.
  • Enemy AI: Corrected instances of improper attack behavior from enemy blocks.
  • Balance: Reduced the frequency of encounters with suicide-bot enemy patterns.
  • UI/UX Improvements: Polished the user interface with database optimizations and updated settings and buttons across multiple screens.


Thank you for your feedback and continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2405061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link