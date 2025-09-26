--As I was playing through the Game Of Risk, I was attempting to gain a specific talent so I could build up one of my characters. After about an hour of RNG I became frustrated. "This is taking too long!!" (I thought to myself) So in my time of waiting, I came up with some solutions.++Game Of Risk: Reroll Type - The player can now select which type of item they wish to Reroll. (equipment, skill, talent or note)++Game Of Risk: Choose Item - If the player spends 25% of their chance, you can now select a specific item to directly add to your inventory. You will be able to choose from a list of accessories, skills, or talents that you would normally get through the RNG of roll/reroll. (the down side being you can't roll for upgrades or doubles and you're spending 25% each time)--Making this change made me realize, there's no single location where you can get every battle related item in the game. Not having access to the full roster of items makes it fairly difficult to properly build your team and there are A LOT of battle items to choose from. I also feel it takes away some of the fun. To address this issue, I have made a few more changes.++Door To Door Trading: World Trader - World is now a door to door seller and will sell you every accessory, skill and talent at a nice discount.++World Trading At The World Tournament - The World Tournament now has World Trading. So starting at year 793 (age 16) you will have guaranteed access to all of the accessories, skills and talent. As well as, full access by the end of the game.--With these changes, fully customizing your party will become much more accessible. Even during year 1.- Skills that hit a target multiple times could have their hit amount increased using the Talent Hitz. But I felt this effect wasn't strong enough to justify investing into multi hit based skills. So I decided to make some changes to improve this.+Name Change:- the effect is now called Multi Hit Chance and I have updated the description of Hitz to reflect this change.+Multi Hit Chance now does two distinct things on the skill. One is new and two is the original effect.++One, it increases the lowest value based on a 200% ceiling. Meaning, if you have 100% Multi Hit Chance, your chance between 2 values of 1-10 will become 5-10.--Two, it can increase the final value. Let's say you have 150% Multi Hit Chance and your number of hits is 7 (from 1-10 Hit Chance). Since you have over 100% Chance, that will automatically add 1 additional hit, making it 8. Next it will calculate a 50% chance that will potentially push it to 9. Note that any chance calculation under 100% will not execute if you've already hit or gone over the max value (in this example, 10).+Status Effect Change: Luck - Along with increasing Critical Chance and Critical Rate, it now increases Multi Hit Chance.+Equipment: Special Amp - Along with increasing skill damage 1%-2%, this necklace also increases Multi Hit Chance 15%-30%. [There was an error in the item's calculation that was resulting in much higher damage output, this has been corrected.(apologies!!)]-Skill Update: Needle Blast/Pulse - Buffed both skills to stabilize the damage. Now Multi Hit Chance not only effect the hit count but also the damage range.-Equipment: Melee/Projectile/Magic Reach - -Fixed the damage for reach necklaces. They.....urrr.....wasn't working before. (like, at all, my bad)-Talent Improvement: Golden Hedgehog - Increased it's stats to make it more in aline with some of the other talents.-Bug Fix Status Effect: Sleep - Fixed a bug where you couldn't shop or interact with events outside of battle if you had the sleep status effect.Map: Savanna Cavern 4 - Fixed Neutral enemies not being neutral. Fixed Random Treasures not linking to the correct treasure type.--Decrease the difficulty of the boss battle with Habanero.-Improved the explanation for Budgeting. I forgot to mention at the start of the game and in the Records that you don't need Assortments each week. Not having any Assortment items does not negatively impact Mood and Condition.-Corrected various dialogue issues.