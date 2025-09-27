🧙‍♀️ Welcome back, Witches!



We finally got the Steam Deck Verification tag! Now Burger Witch is verified to work with your Steam Deck. We are working on an additional hotfix to include a proper grading system and the ability to select the kitchen & more. If you have any recommendations or are experiencing issues, please reach out using the Steam Community or Discord. Thank you so much!

Patch notes:

Added a new Assist Cursor Mode (accessible using the right analog stick [RS]): Now the entire user interface of Burger Witch is controller-friendly.

Added a new animation for order Tickets.

Added a new resolution option (visible only to Steam Deck users).

Added full Steam Deck Support.

Added full controller (Gamepad) Support.

Redesigned most of the Options screen UI.

Fixed some inconsistencies across the current maps.

This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically. As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! Feel free to share your experience in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.



Developer of Burger Witch

Cyber752 Games