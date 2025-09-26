 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20149274 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve made improvements to the gearing system to help players build their characters more effectively:

• Items in the beginning zones now show required classes, preventing mis-equipping.
• This change also helps new players learn how to properly gear their characters from the start.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link