26 September 2025 Build 20149221 Edited 26 September 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.46b

  • Easy bots are now much easier

  • Beethoven Violin cost from 5 to 4

  • Ready-button enabled games now only require players who are still alive to hit the ready button

  • Fixed players potentially facing off against the same person twice in a row

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3004491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3004492
  • Loading history…
