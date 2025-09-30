We’re setting out with our community on a long journey to restore a healthier meta. We ran a survey, gathered your feedback on which weapons to buff and which to nerf, and we’re rolling out a new balance list today. Thank you to everyone who spoke up—we hope this brings some old favorites back into the new meta. We’ll be watching closely, listening to your feedback, and there’s much more ahead.

Here’s the full list of weapons and their changes:

Primary

Golden Friend: Added crit damage chance 🟢 10%.

Casanova: DPS 🟢 10%.

Combat Rifle: DPS 🟢 12%; Mobility 🟢 50 -> 75.

Boar's Roar: Crit chance increased 🟢 5%->10%; Count bullet increased 🟢 15->18.

Aloha! Boom Boom!: DPS 🟢 7%; Mobility 🟢 55 -> 75; Attack speed increased 🟢 by 25%.

Advanced Scout Rifle Legendary: Ammo 🔴 40 -> 30; Mobility 🔴 90 -> 85; Initial ammo 🔴 80->60; Max ammo 🔴 160-120.

Ultimatum: Initial ammo 🔴 9->6; Max ammo 🔴 19->13. Pellets count reduced 🔴 15->12.

Ruby Shotgun: DPS 🔴 11%.

Acid Shotgun: DPS 🔴 8%. DoT damage increased 🟢 by 100%.

Portalius Wrath: Projectile's lifetime reduced 🔴 by 20%, Start impulse 🔴 ~16% decreased.

Deadly Icicle: Scatter reduced 🔴 by 15%.

Backup

Exterminator: DPS 🟢 7%; Attack speed increased 🟢 by 11%.

Laser Cycler: DPS 🟢 12%; Ricochet count increased 🟢 5->7, Target slowtime decreased 🔴 2->1,5.

Fake Pistol: DPS 🟢 10%; Ammo 🟢 6 -> 8; Initial ammo 🟢 12->16; Max ammo 🟢 30-36; Bleeding count 🟢 3->4, a bit more accurate at far distances.

AI Pistol: DoT increased damage 🟢 by ~ 60%, DoT duration increased 🟢 by ~40%.

Dual Anger: DPS 🟢 15%; Added crit damage chance 🟢 -> 15%.

Gilded Gaze: DPS 🔴 ~10%.

Bloody Mercenary: Ammo 🔴 10 -> 8; Initial ammo 🔴 20->16; Max ammo 🔴 40-36.

Waning Moon: DPS 🟢 26%.

Melee

Berserk Exoskeleton: DPS 🟢 32%; Bleeding damage increased 🟢 by ~96%; Bleeding count decreased 🔴 3->2.

Katana: DPS 🟢 10%; Acceleration After Killing multiplier increased 🟢 by 20%; Bleeding stack decreased 🔴 3->2; Bleeding time decreased 🔴 4->3, Bleeding damage increased 🟢 by 40%.

Beetles Wand: Poison stacks increased 🟢 3->4, Poison damage increased 🟢 by 40%, Poison duration increased 🟢 by 33%.

Thermal Ultra Scythe: Charging speed increased 🟢 by 27%, Super Burning 🟢 added (Stacks ->2, Damage Multiplier ->1, Duration ->2).

Dark Force Saber: Burning damage increased 🟢 by ~50%, Duration increased 🟢 by ~40%.

Heroic Epee: Added Poison for each attack; Final strike 🟢 deals ~60% increased damage with poison.

Ban Hammer: DPS 🔴 24%; Attack speed reduced by 🔴 25%.

Second Life Vacuum: DPS 🔴 8%; Dash efficiency reduced by 🔴 ~30%.

DJ’s Deck: Target slow time reduced by 🔴 25%; Attack speed reduced by 🔴 20%.

Touchdown Gauntlets: DPS 🔴 14%; Mobility 🔴 75 -> 65; Charge time increased 🟢 by 30%.

Sons of Chaos: DPS 🔴 15%; Attack speed reduced by 🔴 25%.

Special

Anubis: Rocket Speed 🟢 25%; Projectile's box collider fixed; AOE 🟢 0->3.

Poison Darts: Poison stack increased 🟢 3->4; Poison damage increased 🟢 by 40%.

Necklace of the Ice King: DPS 🟢 19%; AOE Radius 🟢 133%.

Assassin’s Assistant: DPS 🟢 14%; Ammo 🟢 6 -> 8; Initial ammo 🟢 12->16; Max ammo 🟢 30-36; Lightning detection radius increased 🟢 7->10; Projectile jump count 🟢 3->5; Targets after 3d take no less than 50% damage.

Laser Bouncer: DPS 🟢 9%.

Tricky Maple: DPS 🔴 11%; Projectile's lifetime reduced by 🔴 25%.

Underwater Whip: DPS 🔴 30%; Poison damage 🟢 greatly increased; Poison count 🔴 3->2.

Cyber Cat Lantern: Mobility 🔴 65 -> 55; Blind time reduced by 🔴 ~17%.

Terramorphing Stone: AOE Radius 🔴 20%; Healing reduced by 🔴 14%.

Sniper

Prototype: DPS 🟢 6%.

Anti-Champion Rifle: DPS 🟢 15%.

Bubble G.U.M 01: DPS 🟢 16%; AOE Radius 🟢 11%; Initial ammo 🟢 6->12.

Black Hole: DPS 🟢 6%.

Prototype S: DPS 🟢 11%.

Eva: Burning damage increased 🟢 by ~60%; Stacks decreased 🔴 3->2.

Harsh Punisher Mythic: DPS 🔴 10%; Ammo 🔴 7 -> 6; Initial ammo 🔴 14->12; Max ammo 🔴 21-18; Attack speed reduced 🔴 by 8%.

Harsh Punisher Legendary: DPS 🔴16%; Ammo 🔴 7 -> 6; Initial ammo 🔴 14->12; Max ammo 🔴 21-18; Attack speed reduced 🔴 by 8%.

Gojo’s Wrath: DPS 🔴 11%; Ammo 🔴 9 -> 6; Attack speed reduced 🔴 by ~17%.

Great Defender: DPS 🔴 23%.

Dragon-X: DPS 🔴 9%; Ammo 🔴 8 -> 6; Initial ammo 🔴 16->12; Max ammo 🔴 40-24.

Famer: DPS 🔴 8%; Attack speed reduced by 🔴 9%.

Heavy

Christmas Ultimatum: Rocket Speed 🟢 47%; AOE Radius 🟢 33%; Attack speed increased 🟢 by 15%.

Alien Cannon: DPS 🟢 17%; Mobility 🟢 50 -> 55; Rocket Speed 🟢 50%.

Dark Mage Wand: Burning damage increased 🟢 by ~80%, Stacks decreased 🔴 3->2.

Destruction System: Rocket Speed 🟢 82%; AOE Radius 🟢 14%; Added Burning, Stack ->1, Damage -> 0,4 .

Dislike: DPS 🟢 10%; Ammo 🟢 7 -> 10; Rocket Speed 🟢 73%; Initial ammo 🟢 14->20; Max ammo 🟢 28->40.

Project "Red Button": DPS 🟢 13%; Rocket Speed 🟢 30%; AOE Radius 🟢 40%; Damage absorbation increased 🟢 from 10% to 30%.

Cerberus: Burning damage increased 🟢 by ~40%, Stacks decreased 🔴 3->2.

Pixel Games: DPS 🔴 19%; Changed priority from direct damage to DoT damage -> Each DoT has its own efficiency, true random!

Pixel-Cola Refresher: DPS 🔴 11%; Rocket Speed 🟢 30%; AOE Radius 🔴 17%; Attack speed reduced by 🔴 10%.

Grimoire of Ruin: DPS 🔴 9%; Сluster bomb damage reduced by 🔴 10%.

Ice Club: DPS 🔴 8%; Mobility 🔴 85 -> 75; Target slow time reduced by 🔴 25%, Attack speed reduced by 🔴 33%.





As the sun dies, the city hardens into a killing ground. From the night’s vaults step the immortal courts, bound to hunger and old law. In their wake move the hunters—silent, tireless, unafraid.

When gods bled and men defied them, a last king slipped the ruin and took root in the world of shadows. Now the brave descend to find him. They mean to take his crown, or be taken by it.

In this clash of blood and darkness, only one truth remains: who will wear the Ash Crown and rule the dawn of a new era?

Do not get bitten. Be quick, and claim the spoils of shadow.

Ash Crown Armory

Boned Death — a bleached-bone primary arquebus: fires slowly, pierces walls and bodies, and slows its target. Keep your brow safe—this one favors higher aims.

Blood Glass — a chalice of blood frozen into a melee blade: swings wide with giant reach, builds a super punch every two hits—the third stuns and hits harder ; speeds up its bearer after killing and lifesteals for them.

Silver Omen — a heavy arbalest of silver bolts: fires at a measured pace, blinds on hit and curses the marked.

Crimson Sacrament — the Ash Crown’s ritual sniper: slow to roam, brutal to aim; fires a blood laser , lifesteals on every mark, and makes killed targets explode , spilling a crimson pool that harms those who linger.

Blood Rite — a backup sidearm from the night’s reliquary: fires a blood laser , steals ammo on hit, and lifesteals to quiet its thirst.

Winged Hunger — a special armament from the crypt, worn like a coffin across your back: unleashes cluster mines that are bats themselves, scattering in all directions to wait for a mark; when they strike, they burst in an area-of-effect and inflict bleeding on all around.

Ash Crown Heroes

Wraith Knight — the last living guardian of the Ash Crown; rides alone and keeps the oath when all others break.

Elder Vampire — sovereign of the shadow court; reigns unchallenged and waits for one worthy enough to reach for his Ash Crown.

Bitten Hunter — came to the shadow world for revenge, not glory; bitten yet unturned, he hunts the ones who tried to claim him.

Ancient Vampire — darkest and most dreadful, lurking where the candles fail. Long ago he took his curse as a gift; now he drinks the living and calls it sacrament.

PIXELPOLY

You waited—and it’s back. Pixelpoly returns for round three in Pixel Gun 3D: hit the board, roll the dice, chase rewards. Here’s the new rule: your rolls depend on wins. More wins = more dice. No wins? No dice. It’s simple.

Grand prize: the legendary PBX-45—fast, piercing, uncompromising. It closes rounds. Grab it before the lights go out.

In

Team Fight: Slender Forest, Blood Camelot

Deathmatch: Slender Forest, Blood Camelot

Duel: Chinatown

Out

Team Fight: Secret Base, Train Robbery

Deathmatch: Secret Base, Bloggers Arena

Duel: Ice Palace

Besides the global changes in the meta, we also made some standard ones for the following weapons:

Primary

Purifying Shotgun: DPS 🟢 8%.

Terror Spreader: Rocket Speed 🟢 22%.

Backup

Ouroboros: Rocket Speed 🟢 22%; AOE Radius 🟢 67%.

Mystic Potion: DPS 🟢 5%; Rocket Speed 🟢 24%.

Melee

Sword Of Shadows: DPS 🟢 15%.

Bloody Terror Axe: DPS 🟢 12%.

Runic Hammer: DPS 🟢 10%; Mobility 🟢 55 -> 65.

Sword of Silence: DPS 🟢 14%.

Ritual Scissors: DPS 🟢 6%.

Stationery Friend: DPS 🟢 9%.

Special

Sacrificial Altar: DPS 🟢 14%.

Light Devourer: DPS 🟢 14%.

Sniper

Masterpiece Musket: DPS 🟢 14%.

One Shot: DPS 🟢 6%; Ammo 🟢 4 -> 5; Initial ammo 🟢 8->10; Max ammo 🟢 16-20.

Shadow Spell: DPS 🟢 16%.

Heavy