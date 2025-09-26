 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149126 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- fixed stat choosing blocking game
- fixed character page prevent reopening journal
- attendance circles saved
- fixed dyslexic font (by changing to another font, i hope its still easy to read)
- fixed across-save kitchen unlock
- fixed tutorial exit button

Polish
- changed <end> to <end conversation> to avoid confusion
- trying a different bgm for forging tower
- expanded tutorials

Notes
Im sorry about the hard block caused by the stat screen! And it was a really silly mistake too... should be fixed now, I didn't have too much time to test this build so i hope it didnt inadvertently broke other things. ahaha.

