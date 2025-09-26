Fix

- fixed stat choosing blocking game

- fixed character page prevent reopening journal

- attendance circles saved

- fixed dyslexic font (by changing to another font, i hope its still easy to read)

- fixed across-save kitchen unlock

- fixed tutorial exit button



Polish

- changed <end> to <end conversation> to avoid confusion

- trying a different bgm for forging tower

- expanded tutorials



Notes

Im sorry about the hard block caused by the stat screen! And it was a really silly mistake too... should be fixed now, I didn't have too much time to test this build so i hope it didnt inadvertently broke other things. ahaha.