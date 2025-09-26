General changes

Added host migration,

Host migration is a feature when a player hosted room loses it's owner (either unexpectedly, or expectedly), the match transfers onto a new host, and the game continues. It is not a seamless thing, there will be a loading screen, and some rerolls, but it should be a better experience than just straight up shooting back to main menu. This is also experimental, if it misbehaves a lot, we will turn it off until we can fix.