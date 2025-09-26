 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149101 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes

  • Added host migration,

Host migration is a feature when a player hosted room loses it's owner (either unexpectedly, or expectedly), the match transfers onto a new host, and the game continues. It is not a seamless thing, there will be a loading screen, and some rerolls, but it should be a better experience than just straight up shooting back to main menu. This is also experimental, if it misbehaves a lot, we will turn it off until we can fix.

  • You can now resize the game window in windowed mode freely, without aspect ratio constraint,

  • Fixed a bug where starting a training mode would load in without a weapon equipped,

  • Fixed a bug where AI characters would get stuck in the railings,

  • Fixed a bug where dashing with EB would sometimes trigger 4 combo instead of 3,

  • Added stagger on Power Katana hits, and you can also attack or dodge out from charge attack sooner,

  • Updated character voicelines,

  • Reduced the amount of AI characters with shield equipped

Changed files in this update

