General changes
Added host migration,
Host migration is a feature when a player hosted room loses it's owner (either unexpectedly, or expectedly), the match transfers onto a new host, and the game continues. It is not a seamless thing, there will be a loading screen, and some rerolls, but it should be a better experience than just straight up shooting back to main menu. This is also experimental, if it misbehaves a lot, we will turn it off until we can fix.
You can now resize the game window in windowed mode freely, without aspect ratio constraint,
Fixed a bug where starting a training mode would load in without a weapon equipped,
Fixed a bug where AI characters would get stuck in the railings,
Fixed a bug where dashing with EB would sometimes trigger 4 combo instead of 3,
Added stagger on Power Katana hits, and you can also attack or dodge out from charge attack sooner,
Updated character voicelines,
Reduced the amount of AI characters with shield equipped
