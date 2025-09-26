- The game now supports Apple Silicon for a performance boost.
- Fix idle CPU usage.
- Round times on the server list now work properly when exceeding 24 hours.
- Added Romanian translation.
- Linux and macOS now get MIDI support out of the box.
- Updated native dependencies. Should fix some weird platform-specific bugs.
- Launcher logging is now enabled by default.
- The launcher now refuses to show negative player counts reported by servers.
- Fix out-of-the-box graphics on Snapdragon X devices by forcing compatibility mode.
- Launcher now warns on first startup if you have a 13th or 14th Intel CPU, as these may be vulnerable to a degradation hardware defect.
- Updated the localization files.
Launcher update - Apple Silicon Support
Update notes via Steam Community
This concerns the game launcher used to connect to game servers. Updates for game content happens separately.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
