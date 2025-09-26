 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20149001 Edited 26 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This concerns the game launcher used to connect to game servers. Updates for game content happens separately.

  • The game now supports Apple Silicon for a performance boost.
  • Fix idle CPU usage.
  • Round times on the server list now work properly when exceeding 24 hours.
  • Added Romanian translation.
  • Linux and macOS now get MIDI support out of the box.
  • Updated native dependencies. Should fix some weird platform-specific bugs.
  • Launcher logging is now enabled by default.
  • The launcher now refuses to show negative player counts reported by servers.
  • Fix out-of-the-box graphics on Snapdragon X devices by forcing compatibility mode.
  • Launcher now warns on first startup if you have a 13th or 14th Intel CPU, as these may be vulnerable to a degradation hardware defect.
  • Updated the localization files.

