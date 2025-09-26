 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20148984
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimized shadows in the scene.
Temporarily reduced the number of grid slots in the bank.
Added an F11 full-screen indicator in the settings interface.
Added a hidden full-screen button in the upper right corner of the settings interface.

Playing in full-screen or maximized window mode may help reduce frame drop issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3917191
