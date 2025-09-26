This patch makes replacing blocks easier, improves help topic system, speeds up gas movement, makes bosses harder, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.844 change list:
can now replace blocks directly that were placed by player
neutral NPCs will no longer attack player if liquid catches on fire an hurts them (Balavaeros/Nailclippins/su-su-supernova)
now only show 1 help topic icon at a time
moved help topic icon to left side of the screen, next to current quest icon
now shows count of help topics available to read
now shows count of diplomacy statements/taunts to read
fixed a couple crashes in level editor
changed it so lighting towers don't need to face direction they shoot (you can't tell their direction anyways)
increased all gases MaxFlow from 20 to 30
now check if good position after respawning a monster position
fixed a rarityUpgradeChanceFromDeadbodyRarity issue
vendors can no longer damage player placed blocks (Tuidjy)
now summons from monsters have a increased chance of higher rarities for every parent rarity
fixed some issues with placing a block when block is a slope
increased HappinessChangeChat from 1.0 to 2.0
now use nemesis and arch-nemesis icons in quest text
increased StatMultMaxHealth by 1.0 for all named monsters
increased blight spread chance from 0.75 to 0.9
dungeon tiles no longer spawn randomly
now add all beginning topics at same time (instead of 1 at a time) - so get correct count
now taunts icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new taunt
now help topic icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new help topic
fixed instigator name when adding blight, liquids, or gases
moved smart mining icon next to camera mode icon
changed "Ingame Menu" to "In-game Menu"
changed Clan Destroyed to Lifestone Destroyed
no longer mark any quests as optional (they are all optional except arch-nemesis)
rewrote inventory screen help topic slightly
simplified basics help topic a little
renamed "Using skills" help topic to "Left vs right click"
improved Left vs right click help topic a little
removed a rule from advanced bags help topic
updated durability, UI screens, advanced inventory screen, and acid help topics
added Din icon to some of the help topics
removed stash and shared stash help topics
added some color to full bags, low health, low mana, ways back to your base, and base gate help topics
on help topics screen now color title differently so stands out some
changed abandon world quick tip to surrender a world
fixed LightningElemental not translated in bestiary
Changed files in this update