26 September 2025 Build 20148976 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch makes replacing blocks easier, improves help topic system, speeds up gas movement, makes bosses harder, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.844 change list:

  • can now replace blocks directly that were placed by player

  • neutral NPCs will no longer attack player if liquid catches on fire an hurts them (Balavaeros/Nailclippins/su-su-supernova)

  • now only show 1 help topic icon at a time

  • moved help topic icon to left side of the screen, next to current quest icon

  • now shows count of help topics available to read

  • now shows count of diplomacy statements/taunts to read

  • fixed a couple crashes in level editor

  • changed it so lighting towers don't need to face direction they shoot (you can't tell their direction anyways)

  • increased all gases MaxFlow from 20 to 30

  • now check if good position after respawning a monster position

  • fixed a rarityUpgradeChanceFromDeadbodyRarity issue

  • vendors can no longer damage player placed blocks (Tuidjy)

  • now summons from monsters have a increased chance of higher rarities for every parent rarity

  • fixed some issues with placing a block when block is a slope

  • increased HappinessChangeChat from 1.0 to 2.0

  • now use nemesis and arch-nemesis icons in quest text

  • increased StatMultMaxHealth by 1.0 for all named monsters

  • increased blight spread chance from 0.75 to 0.9

  • dungeon tiles no longer spawn randomly

  • now add all beginning topics at same time (instead of 1 at a time) - so get correct count

  • now taunts icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new taunt

  • now help topic icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new help topic

  • fixed instigator name when adding blight, liquids, or gases

  • moved smart mining icon next to camera mode icon

  • changed "Ingame Menu" to "In-game Menu"

  • changed Clan Destroyed to Lifestone Destroyed

  • no longer mark any quests as optional (they are all optional except arch-nemesis)

  • rewrote inventory screen help topic slightly

  • simplified basics help topic a little

  • renamed "Using skills" help topic to "Left vs right click"

  • improved Left vs right click help topic a little

  • removed a rule from advanced bags help topic

  • updated durability, UI screens, advanced inventory screen, and acid help topics

  • added Din icon to some of the help topics

  • removed stash and shared stash help topics

  • added some color to full bags, low health, low mana, ways back to your base, and base gate help topics

  • on help topics screen now color title differently so stands out some

  • changed abandon world quick tip to surrender a world

  • fixed LightningElemental not translated in bestiary

Changed files in this update

