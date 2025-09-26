This patch makes replacing blocks easier, improves help topic system, speeds up gas movement, makes bosses harder, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.844 change list:

can now replace blocks directly that were placed by player

neutral NPCs will no longer attack player if liquid catches on fire an hurts them (Balavaeros/Nailclippins/su-su-supernova)

now only show 1 help topic icon at a time

moved help topic icon to left side of the screen, next to current quest icon

now shows count of help topics available to read

now shows count of diplomacy statements/taunts to read

fixed a couple crashes in level editor

changed it so lighting towers don't need to face direction they shoot (you can't tell their direction anyways)

increased all gases MaxFlow from 20 to 30

now check if good position after respawning a monster position

fixed a rarityUpgradeChanceFromDeadbodyRarity issue

vendors can no longer damage player placed blocks (Tuidjy)

now summons from monsters have a increased chance of higher rarities for every parent rarity

fixed some issues with placing a block when block is a slope

increased HappinessChangeChat from 1.0 to 2.0

now use nemesis and arch-nemesis icons in quest text

increased StatMultMaxHealth by 1.0 for all named monsters

increased blight spread chance from 0.75 to 0.9

dungeon tiles no longer spawn randomly

now add all beginning topics at same time (instead of 1 at a time) - so get correct count

now taunts icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new taunt

now help topic icon will only blick for 30 seconds after getting a new help topic

fixed instigator name when adding blight, liquids, or gases

moved smart mining icon next to camera mode icon

changed "Ingame Menu" to "In-game Menu"

changed Clan Destroyed to Lifestone Destroyed

no longer mark any quests as optional (they are all optional except arch-nemesis)

rewrote inventory screen help topic slightly

simplified basics help topic a little

renamed "Using skills" help topic to "Left vs right click"

improved Left vs right click help topic a little

removed a rule from advanced bags help topic

updated durability, UI screens, advanced inventory screen, and acid help topics

added Din icon to some of the help topics

removed stash and shared stash help topics

added some color to full bags, low health, low mana, ways back to your base, and base gate help topics

on help topics screen now color title differently so stands out some

changed abandon world quick tip to surrender a world