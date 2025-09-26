⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ New loading screen: redesigned visuals for the loading phase;
+ Added adaptive UI resize: the interface now adjusts correctly when the window is resized;
+ Added many new recipes for the Fabricator using the new items;
+ Several new crafting items have been added: Acid, Sulfur, Modular Computing Unit, Bioplastic, Titanium Panels, and White Titanium Panels;
+ Added new recipes for Gunpowder, Mines, TNT, Acid, Sulfur, Modular Computing Unit, Bioplastic, and Titanium Panels;
+ Added recipes for all types of Glazed Terracotta and Ceramic Tiles;
+ Added community translations for German and Ukrainian;
+ Added the missing recipe for Beet Seeds;
♻️ Changes:
~ Optimization of Biome3 generator: several layer presets improved, some now run up to 3× faster;
~ Adjusted lighting for the “Light Quality” setting in the “Blocky” and “Smooth” modes: they are now closer to the CAGI mode;
~ Items held in hand that support it now emit colored light;
~ Updated community translations for English, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese;
~ Changed recipes for some blocks, including Advanced Fabricator and Jukebox;
~ Car Battery renamed to Chemical Battery;
~ Chemical Batteries are now crafted using Acid instead of Coal;
~ Increased the number of slots in all Cargo Containers to 30;
~ Military Crate renamed to Green Military Crate;
~ Arid soil can now be plowed;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed chunk loading freezes by improving cluster management and cache logic: worlds now load without missing chunks and use memory more efficiently;;
* Fixed a bug where some villages could get stuck in an infinite generation loop;
* Fixed handheld light issues: improved third-person positioning; in WebGL the light is now colored and matches WebGPU;
* Fixed portals without battery: portals no longer work if the battery is removed;
* Fixed a bug that prevented obsidian blocks from dropping;
Changed files in this update