⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ New loading screen: redesigned visuals for the loading phase;

+ Added adaptive UI resize: the interface now adjusts correctly when the window is resized;

+ Added many new recipes for the Fabricator using the new items;

+ Several new crafting items have been added: Acid, Sulfur, Modular Computing Unit, Bioplastic, Titanium Panels, and White Titanium Panels;

+ Added new recipes for Gunpowder, Mines, TNT, Acid, Sulfur, Modular Computing Unit, Bioplastic, and Titanium Panels;

+ Added recipes for all types of Glazed Terracotta and Ceramic Tiles;

+ Added community translations for German and Ukrainian;

+ Added the missing recipe for Beet Seeds;



♻️ Changes:

~ Optimization of Biome3 generator: several layer presets improved, some now run up to 3× faster;

~ Adjusted lighting for the “Light Quality” setting in the “Blocky” and “Smooth” modes: they are now closer to the CAGI mode;

~ Items held in hand that support it now emit colored light;

~ Updated community translations for English, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese;

~ Changed recipes for some blocks, including Advanced Fabricator and Jukebox;

~ Car Battery renamed to Chemical Battery;

~ Chemical Batteries are now crafted using Acid instead of Coal;

~ Increased the number of slots in all Cargo Containers to 30;

~ Military Crate renamed to Green Military Crate;

~ Arid soil can now be plowed;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed chunk loading freezes by improving cluster management and cache logic: worlds now load without missing chunks and use memory more efficiently;;

* Fixed a bug where some villages could get stuck in an infinite generation loop;

* Fixed handheld light issues: improved third-person positioning; in WebGL the light is now colored and matches WebGPU;

* Fixed portals without battery: portals no longer work if the battery is removed;

* Fixed a bug that prevented obsidian blocks from dropping;